The Japanese house offers lessons in living for everyone
A new book, ‘A House in Japan: Lessons in Living’, brings together over 40 contemporary projects that showcase the rich diversity of the country’s housing design
Japanese house design has been a fixation of the West since the early 20th century. From Charles Rennie Mackintosh to Frank Lloyd Wright and the Bauhaus and beyond, the country’s housing stock showed Western architects a radically different approach to spatial planning, construction methods, decoration and even pre-fabrication.
Explore Japanese house design and architecture in this new book
The subtitle of A House in Japan, a new monograph from Gestalten, is Lessons in Living, furthering the idea that the Japanese domestic experience can still offer a different path in a world conditioned by the OTT creature comforts and scale of McMansions and badly built tract houses.
Central to the book’s thesis is that radical acts can be understated and that ‘even the everyday can be transformed into something unexpected’.
What leaps from the page is the spatial innovation, the idea that vertical space is just as valid as traditional planning and the sense that small plots need not constrain architectural ideas.
Some of the featured houses are most experimental than others, perhaps buoyed by a culture of relative impermanence that sees housing stock regularly replenished and places the value on site, rather than structure.
Japan’s cities also offer lessons in density, both through the aforementioned use of verticality and connectivity between multiple levels, but also in the acknowledgement that space isn’t to be wasted. Excessive space is not luxurious but profligate and better planning always triumphs.
Featured studios include Keiji Ashizawa, Kooo Architects, SAI Architectural Design Office and Studio Cochi, with projects in Osaka, Tokyo, Koyoto and beyond. Here are some of our favourite houses from the book’s 40+ projects.
'A House in Japan: Lessons in Living,' Gestalten, £45, Gestalten.com
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.