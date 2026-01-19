‘The Iconic Nordic House’ explores the art, craft and influence of the region’s best residences
A new book of Nordic homes brings together landmark 20th-century residential architecture with stunning contemporary works; flick through this new tome from Bradbury and Powers
The Iconic Nordic House is a triumphant survey of some of the most spectacular houses built in the last century, taking the reader on a journey from Carl and Karin Larsson’s eccentrically colourful and warm Arts and Crafts domesticity through to the gravity-defying landscape artefacts that define the Scandinavian house in the modern era.
Explore ‘The Iconic Nordic House’
Written by indefatigable chronicler of contemporary architecture and Wallpaper* contributor Dominic Bradbury, with all-new photography by his regular collaborator Richard Powers, The Iconic Nordic House features 40 defining projects from Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Finland, as well as homes located on Iceland and the Faroe Islands.
Nordic design never really lost its inspirational power, and the assembled structures show why. From Carlsson and Josef Frank, through Gunnar Asplund, Eliel Saarinen, Arne Jacobsen, Alvar Aalto, Jørn Utzon, Sverre Fehn, Finn Juhl and more, the book includes some of the best-known examples of residential design by these influential 20th-century architects. Bradbury traces the origins of these key projects and interviews many of the contemporary architects.
Landscape plays just as much a creative role as the architects, with projects alternatively hunkering down and being absorbed by their surroundings or standing tall and contrasting with the wilderness. Both approaches can be found in the book, from Matti Suuronen’s pop icon, the Futuro House, to Studio Granda’s Hof House in Iceland, a low-lying assemblage of green roofs, weathered oak and dark volcanic stone.
It would take a heart of stone not to identify a single personal domestic dream space within these pages, testament to both the photographic craftsmanship of powers and the enduring quality of these forty examples of unique, idiosyncratic design.
'The Iconic Nordic House: Modern Masterworks since 1900,' Dominic Bradbury, with photographs by Richard Powers, £50/$65, ThamesandHudsonUSA.com
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
-
Chef Ray Garcia brings Broken Spanish back to life on LA’s Westside
Closed during the pandemic, Broken Spanish lives again in spirit as Ray Garcia reopens the conversation with modern Mexican cooking and layered interiors
-
Inside a skyrise Mumbai apartment, where ancient Indian design principles adds a personal take on contemporary luxury
Designed by Dieter Vander Velpen, Three Sixty Degree West in Mumbai is an elegant interplay of scale, texture and movement, against the backdrop of an urban vista
-
A bespoke studio space makes for a perfect architectural showcase in Hampshire
Winchester-based architects McLean Quinlan believe their new finely crafted bespoke studio provides the ultimate demonstration of their approach to design
-
Wallpaper* Design Awards: this Finnish island sauna is Life-Enhancer of the Year 2026
Puusauna harnesses the power of trees, using whole trunks in its exquisite architecture by Jaakko Torvinen, which earns it a Wallpaper* Design Award
-
A Dutch visitor centre echoes the ‘rising and turning’ of the Wadden Sea
The second instalment in Dorte Mandrup’s Wadden Sea trilogy, this visitor centre and scientific hub draws inspiration from the endless cycle of the tide
-
An analogue room planner kit makes designing your dream home a doddle
Planora, a new room planner option conceived by a team of three Swedish architects, is a beautifully produced, analogue tool to help conceptualise your new space
-
At Finland’s newest care institution, nature and architecture promote healing
Lagmansgården, a new model for a residential care institution in Finland, designed by Anttinen Oiva Architects, blends timber architecture and a connection with the natural surroundings to support young people
-
Rains Amsterdam is slick and cocooning – a ‘store of the future’
Danish lifestyle brand Rains opens its first Amsterdam flagship, marking its refined approach with a fresh flagship interior designed by Stamuli
-
Three lesser-known Danish modernist houses track the country’s 20th-century architecture
We visit three Danish modernist houses with writer, curator and architecture historian Adam Štěch, a delve into lower-profile examples of the country’s rich 20th-century legacy
-
Is slowing down the answer to our ecological challenges? Copenhagen Architecture Biennial 2025 thinks so
Copenhagen’s inaugural Architecture Biennial, themed 'Slow Down', is open to visitors, discussing the world's ‘Great Acceleration’
-
This cathedral-like health centre in Copenhagen aims to boost wellbeing, empowering its users
Danish studio Dorte Mandrup's new Centre for Health in Copenhagen is a new phase in the evolution of Dem Gamles By, a historic care-focused district