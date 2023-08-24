The iconic British house: key examples explored
New book ‘The Iconic British House’ by Dominic Bradbury explores the country’s best residential examples since 1900
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to Wallpaper. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
In The Iconic British House, author Dominic Bradbury seeks to define what being 'iconic' and 'British' might mean through an exploration of 50 examples of homes from 1900 to the present day. 'Within a country where the theme of house and home is something of a national obsession, a spirit of adventure is threaded through the residential architecture,' he writes in his introduction. 'To my mind, the houses over the following pages suggest that there is, in broad terms, a unique identity to British architecture,' he adds.
The Iconic British House: a book exploring the UK's residential architecture
The book, published this autumn by Thames & Hudson, is a rich investigation of the genre through a variety of examples – houses from every style, including Arts and Crafts, art deco, modernism and postmodernism – and a range of authors, both established and emerging names alike.
Architects such as Charles Rennie Mackintosh, Edwin Lutyens, Berthold Lubetkin, Richard Rogers, Skene Catling de la Pena, and Seth Stein all make an appearance. Many of the designs have been influential beyond the country's borders or even define entire eras or architectural periods.
Bradbury, a frequent Wallpaper* contributor and prolific architectural writer, is an authority on the subject, having penned architecture books such as Off the Grid, The Iconic House, The Iconic American House and The Iconic Interior in the past. Meanwhile, this particular tome is richly illustrated by architectural photographer – and frequent Bradbury collaborator – Richard Powers, whose lens transports us to every home, whether we've ever visited in real life, or not.
Alain de Botton, founder of Living Architecture, the holiday rental company whose property, A House for Essex (designed by Grayson Perry and FAT Architecture), features in the book, has written the foreword, where he stresses the importance of house design. Homes affect our mood, plans, and understanding of the world, he says, highlighting how pivotal they are to wellbeing, relationships with the environment and each other, and creativity. 'Without good architecture, we cannot be properly or fully ourselves,' he concludes.
The Iconic British House: Modern Architectural Masterworks Since 1900, by Dominic Bradbury (Author), Richard Powers (Photographer), Alain de Botton (Contributor)
Also available from amazon.co.uk and whsmith.co.uk
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture Editor at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018) and Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020).
-
Peter Beard’s biographer, Christopher Wallace, on writing the wild life of the quintessential Twentieth-Century Man
Author Christopher Wallace traces the footsteps of the original playboy-artist-activist Peter Beard, travelling from Kenya, to the Serengeti, Cassis and beyond
By Christopher Wallace Published
-
This season, men’s outerwear is defined by bold shapes and seductive textures
The voluminous silhouettes of the season’s finest men’s outerwear, captured in the Wallpaper* September 2023 Style Issue by Umit Savaci and David St John James
By Jack Moss Published
-
Loyle Carner’s Reading Festival 2023 stage presents spatial storytelling at its finest
We talk to Loyle Carner and The Unlimited Dreams Company (UDC) about the musical artist’s stage set design for Reading Festival 2023
By Teshome Douglas-Campbell Published
-
Loyle Carner’s Reading Festival 2023 stage presents spatial storytelling at its finest
We talk to Loyle Carner and The Unlimited Dreams Company (UDC) about the musical artist’s stage set design for Reading Festival 2023
By Teshome Douglas-Campbell Published
-
Step inside Horizon 22: a viewing gallery offering spectacular London vistas
Horizon 22 viewing gallery opens at 22 Bishopsgate, offering London vistas like no other
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
The People’s Pavilion 2023 is ‘about the power of the collective’
The People’s Pavilion 2023 launches at Lea Bridge Library, Waltham Forest in east London – and it’s designed and built by teenagers
By Shawn Adams Published
-
The finest brutalist architecture in London and beyond
For some of the world's finest brutalist architecture in London and beyond, scroll below. Can’t get enough of brutalism? Neither can we.
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Arcade Battersea brings global cuisine and site-sensitive design to the Power Station’s heart
Arcade Battersea opens, bringing a rich foodie element with midcentury design tones to the heart of the redeveloped Battersea Power Station in London
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
London artists’ house by Mitchell + Corti Architects pays homage to midcentury design
A London artists' house has been transformed with new additions, new materials and a fresh approach to light, space and plan
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Haringey brick bungalow shows good things come in small packages
This Haringey brick bungalow by Satish Jassal Architects works within tight constraints to bring a fresh take on small-house design in London
By Nana Ama Owusu-Ansah Published
-
Royal Academy’s Herzog & de Meuron show in London spotlights architecture for care
The Royal Academy of Arts launches its Herzog & de Meuron exhibition in London; we speak to them about the show, their approach to healthcare architecture and caring, and their rich body of work
By Amah-Rose Mcknight Abrams Published