Courtyard Homes, published by Phaidon, is a new monograph that opens the doors to the most soothing feature of homes around the world. Houses with an open space at their core, a light-filled pocket bringing the outdoors in, are celebrated in this new publication through a visual feast of architectural photography.

Flick through ‘Courtyard Homes’ by Phaidon

Author Joann Plockova takes readers on a global tour of residences specifically designed around green mini-retreats that sit directly at the heart of the home. The book journeys through 20 contemporary courtyard residences, each with its own distinct interpretation of how open-air living spaces act as a connection between the sky and the ground, and how this is meaningfully intertwined with daily life.

Pear Tree House, London, UK, Edgley Design, 2014 (Image credit: Jack Hobhouse)

Igloo, Mossel Bay, South Africa, YvZA, 2021 (Image credit: Warren Heath, Bureaux)

Plockova looks at many different examples – from a triangular courtyard in an off-grid home in Hawaii, to a plant-filled central courtyard in Australia. In Mexico, twin oculi are punched into a concrete house, while in London, a pear tree becomes the centre of a home, its branches extending above different rooms. In Akashi, Japan, a minimalist courtyard intrigues.

House in Akashi, Akashi, Japan, Arbol, 2018 (Image credit: Yasunori Shimomura)

Can Jaime i n’Isabelle, Palma, Majorca, Spain, TEd'A Arquitectes, 2018 (Image credit: TEd'A Arquitectes)

Courtyard Homes is visually beautiful, each page adorned with colourful imagery capturing the work of architects and designers around the world. Featured studios include Craig Steely Architecture, mwworks, Mary English and Xavier Vendrell Architects, Leckie Studio, Práctica Arquitectura, Shieh Arquitetos Associados, Fria Folket + Hanna Michelson, Matharoo Associates, Ted’A Arquitectes, Pham Huu Son Architects, Eliza Blair Architecture and Studio MKN, and Breakspear Architects.

Casa Ederlezi, San Pedro Garza García, Mexico, Práctica Arquitectura, 2022 (Image credit: César Béjar, Courtesy Práctica Arquitectura)

Musubi House, Pa‘auilo, Hawaii, USA, 2020, Craig Steely Architecture (Image credit: Darren Bradley)

Each featured example reveals a fresh and creative take on the genre, embracing the courtyard and the nature-infused living it enables.

Pear Tree House, London, UK, Edgley Design, 2014 (Image credit: Jack Hobhouse)

Courtyard Homes by Joann Plockova is £39.95 from phaidon.com, also available from amazon