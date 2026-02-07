A contemporary courtyard forms the heart of Happy House, an urban oasis in Kuwait
Explore this calm and robust home with a ceremonial feel, designed by Alhumaidhi Architects in the residential area of Mishref
In residential area Mishref, Kuwait, Happy House offers a take on the local, traditional courtyard house, only a stone's throw from the capital, Kuwait City. The project, a contemporary oasis, was conceived by Alhumaidhi Architects, a firm that prioritises light and openness in its residential buildings.
Step inside Happy House, an urban oasis in Kuwait
‘The project emerged from an ongoing investigation into how generous, light-filled domestic spaces can be created on compact urban plots. On a 400 sq m site with a single formal frontage, the challenge became an opportunity: rather than treating the house as a sealed object, we developed a series of stacked L- and U-shaped volumes that open inwards towards a central courtyard,’ explains Abdulaziz Alhumaidhi, founder of the practice.
He continues, ‘The eastern façade – exposed to traffic and noise – was conceived as a calm, robust threshold, while the interior unfolds as a sequence of open, airy spaces connected vertically and horizontally to light, air, and views. The house is deliberately quiet from the outside, but expansive once entered. This contrast between restraint and openness became the conceptual core of the project.’
When approaching the residence, visitors are greeted with a layered, smooth Lebanese Testa stone façade. Once inside, however, the interior offers the opposite feel, with open spaces and double-height ceilings that add a sense of dynamic movement to the building.
The house naturally unfolds around a U-shape, and the semi-open courtyard, which was placed to ensure the home receives plenty of sunlight. This courtyard simultaneously acts as the heart of the home and the focal point to which all surrounding spaces nod.
The client wanted a home which would accommodate a growing family. Yet the architecture firm had to achieve this on a limited-sized plot – and importantly, without compromising on spatial generosity.
‘Beyond simply fitting rooms, the house had to anticipate change: children growing older, shifting patterns of inhabitation, and the possibility of future reconfiguration. Designing for both the present and the unknown future was as much a spatial challenge as it was a conceptual one,’ Alhumaidhi tells Wallpaper*.
The open kitchen overlooking the courtyard sits in a discrete corner on the ground floor. This extends into the dining area, reception and pool (where sliding door panels help separate each space if needed).
Layered above are bedrooms and the family living room. The design offers an abundance of natural light, which creates a soothing atmosphere, while also hosting a vibrant family life. A perfect balance of solitude and social energy.
Alhumaidhi designed the home to feel almost ceremonial. From its solid shell exterior and protected entrance, which then unfolds into the large open interior and its expensive sightlines, each architectural gesture is intentional, tailor-crafted for the visitors passing through the residence.
Says Alhumaidhi, ‘The experience is one of release – moving from compression to expansion – so that the interior feels unexpectedly generous, calm, and luminous.’
Tianna Williams is Wallpaper’s staff writer. When she isn’t writing extensively across varying content pillars, ranging from design and architecture to travel and art, she also helps put together the daily newsletter. She enjoys speaking to emerging artists, designers and architects, writing about gorgeously designed houses and restaurants, and day-dreaming about her next travel destination.