This Fukasawa house is a contemporary take on the traditional wooden architecture of Japan
Designed by MIDW, a house nestled in the south-west Tokyo district features contrasting spaces united by the calming rhythm of structural timber beams
Fukasawa, a residential area in south-west Tokyo, is quietly known for its architectural charm, with typically small buildings lining narrow-fronted deep plots. It is also defined by its connection to designer Naoto Fukasawa, who designed his home there.
Tour a contemporary Fukasawa house
The atmosphere is quaint, considering this is one of the world's biggest metropoles, and echoes the character of an older shopping street. It is here that you’ll find the newest completed residence by Japanese architecture firm MIDW, nestled into its narrow street-facing plot.
This Fukasawa house, which spans 2,73m in width and 13,65m in depth, is identified by its six truss-shaped load-bearing walls, with beams that span the length between the evenly spaced columns.
‘Our architectural work often draws inspiration from local construction techniques. The traditional Japanese timber post-and-beam system – formed through the assembly of linear wooden members – combines flexibility and structural aesthetics, and remains one of the most prevalent building methods today,’ says Daisuke Hattori, co-chairman and managing architect of MIDW.
‘In this project, too, the structural framework plays a defining role. In this sense, it can be seen as a contemporary reinterpretation of traditional wooden architecture, such as that found in historic shrines and temples.’
Stepping inside the house, the floor is slightly sunken. From here, a sequence of spaces unfolds, playing with shadow and light. The straight staircase leads up into a broad, open space on the upper level, animated by the calming rhythm of the beams.
The project, which is situated in a typically dense inner Tokyo neighbourhood, left limited space for manoeuvring – both in terms of design gestures and materiality. ‘Rather than treating this configuration as a mere constraint, we explored design approaches that could lead to a more universal solution while expressing an identity shaped by these site conditions,’ explains Hattori.
The architects aimed to create a space that feels unique, yet also familiar. ‘“Specificity” and “universality” may seem like opposing concepts, but we believe they can coexist,’ says Hattori. The residence showcases different spatial conditions, such as the dark, high-ceiling ground floor, and the open and 'lighter' second floor, yet its integration within a single structural system allows for a harmonious contrast.
‘One of the key qualities of the project is that, despite its compact overall volume, the interior conveys a sense of spaciousness that exceeds its actual volume,’ shares the architect.
‘To achieve this, we collaborated closely with the structural engineer and furniture designer to treat materials that usually exist at very different scales – from columns and beams to countertops and interior fittings – as elements within a continuous spectrum. By avoiding shifts in scale inside the building, all materials connect seamlessly, producing an effect of spatial continuity and a generous sense of expansion.’
Tianna Williams is Wallpaper’s staff writer. When she isn’t writing extensively across varying content pillars, ranging from design and architecture to travel and art, she also helps put together the daily newsletter. She enjoys speaking to emerging artists, designers and architects, writing about gorgeously designed houses and restaurants, and day-dreaming about her next travel destination.
