Airstream goes all-electric with a travel trailer designed for zero-emission off-grid exploration
The new Airstream Basecamp 20Xe travel trailer offers spacious accommodation and a full suite of facilities, wherever you decide to set up camp
Airstream’s newest travel trailer brings updated technology to its most compact model with the goal of creating a more self-contained, go-anywhere, off-grid recreation machine. At the core of the new Basecamp 20Xe is a new electrical system, with a 10.3kWh battery pack bolstered by 600W of rooftop solar panels, with support for even more solar to be plugged in when parked up.
All this power gives the 20Xe the ability to run creature comforts like air conditioning and even a microwave, with its onboard power sockets capable of charging everyday electronic devices. Another new waste-reducing feature is a recirculating water tank and there’s also the option of a composting toilet. Back-up power takes the form of a reserve propane tank, should all the other systems go down.
All this is wrapped up in Airstream’s signature silver body panels. The Ohio-based manufacturer made its first aluminium trailer in the 1930s and although modern aerodynamic knowledge has dulled the bullet-shaped brilliance of the original models, there’s still a distinct Airstream aesthetic at play.
Airstream president and CEO Bob Wheeler describes the Basecamp 20Xe as a testament to the freedom demanded by today’s trailer owners. ‘Electrical independence is a key part of that equation,’ he adds. ‘Sometimes, Airstreaming means an epic, multi-week trip to explore the outdoors, and sometimes it’s a weekend trip to visit friends and camp in the driveway. With this truly electric-first travel trailer, we’re pushing the benchmark ahead and enabling Airstream owners with the flexibility to maximise their travel adventures.’
The trailer sits on a rugged platform with the ability to lift an additional three inches for rough terrain, with plenty of storage onboard for additional equipment. Inside, there’s a versatile floorplan with a rear sleeping area and a front dinette for four, complete with that semi-circular sweep of windows. A wet bathroom is set opposite the galley kitchen, which features a removable induction cooktop for outdoor meal preparation. There’s even onboard audio provided by JBL, all adding up to the perfect home from home.
Airstream Basecamp 20Xe, from $76,900, Airstream.com, @Airstream_Inc
Taking off? See these electric camper vans
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
-
Wallpaper* takes a turn around Somerset House for Collect 2025
Our round-up of the highlights from the 21st edition of the collectible craft and design fair in London
By Malaika Byng Published
-
MK&G’s ‘Glitter’ exhibition: a brilliant world-first tribute to sparkle and spectacle
MK&G’s latest exhibition is a vibrant flurry of sparkles and glitter with a rippling Y2K undercurrent, proving that 'Glitter is so much more than you think it is'
By Hiba Alobaydi Published
-
Hands on with the new Phone (3a) Series, Nothing's smartest smartphones to date
Nothing has launched the Phone (3a) Pro and (3a), featured boosted camera power and the ability to deploy AI for good
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
New Polydrops P21 is a travel trailer with an architectural backstory
Streamlined and ultra-compact, the Polydrops P21 is a self-contained RV aimed at remote workers and energy-efficient adventurers
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Revived Scout Motors reveals two all-electric utility vehicle concepts
As Scout throws the covers off its debut Traveler SUV and Terra truck concepts, Wallpaper* speaks to its chief design officer Chris Benjamin about the reborn brand
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Does the Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series epitomise Pebble Beach culture?
Mercedes-Maybach launched its new SL 680 Monogram Series at Monterey Car Week 2024. How does Maybach's 21st-century take on upper-class motoring square with America's most upscale auto show?
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
EMC White Wolf is a military Mercedes turned modern-day cruiser
The Expedition Motor Company (EMC) takes surplus Mercedes G-Wagens and uprates them for contemporary collectors, creating a classic car that goes anywhere
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Fuell Fllow e-motorbike could be the ultimate commuting machine
The Fuell Fllow, a blend of superbike power and style with the silence and convenience of all-electric power, is a bold statement for those seeking zero-emission urban travel
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Kelly Wearstler creates a virtual desert design for the new Hummer EV
American interior designer Kelly Wearstler's desert brutalism is the perfect virtual partner for the GMC Hummer EV
By Jonathan Bell Last updated
-
Sir David Adjaye and Aston Martin design NYC apartments
Expect dark, brooding tones, and smoked glass, along with a scattering of design classics
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
The story behind the eccentric Times Square yacht drop
Azimut recently manouvered a gleaming, 60 ft yacht into ‘The Crossroads of the World’ Times Square. But, as Azimut Benetti Group vice president Giovanna Vitelli explains, navigating the sea often proves easier than navigating NYC...
By Elly Parsons Last updated