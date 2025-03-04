Airstream goes all-electric with a travel trailer designed for zero-emission off-grid exploration

Airstream’s newest travel trailer brings updated technology to its most compact model with the goal of creating a more self-contained, go-anywhere, off-grid recreation machine. At the core of the new Basecamp 20Xe is a new electrical system, with a 10.3kWh battery pack bolstered by 600W of rooftop solar panels, with support for even more solar to be plugged in when parked up.

Airstream Basecamp Xe (Image credit: Airstream)

All this power gives the 20Xe the ability to run creature comforts like air conditioning and even a microwave, with its onboard power sockets capable of charging everyday electronic devices. Another new waste-reducing feature is a recirculating water tank and there’s also the option of a composting toilet. Back-up power takes the form of a reserve propane tank, should all the other systems go down.

Inside the new Airstream Basecamp Xe (Image credit: Airstream)

All this is wrapped up in Airstream’s signature silver body panels. The Ohio-based manufacturer made its first aluminium trailer in the 1930s and although modern aerodynamic knowledge has dulled the bullet-shaped brilliance of the original models, there’s still a distinct Airstream aesthetic at play.

The front dinette in the Airstream Basecamp Xe (Image credit: Airstream)

Airstream president and CEO Bob Wheeler describes the Basecamp 20Xe as a testament to the freedom demanded by today’s trailer owners. ‘Electrical independence is a key part of that equation,’ he adds. ‘Sometimes, Airstreaming means an epic, multi-week trip to explore the outdoors, and sometimes it’s a weekend trip to visit friends and camp in the driveway. With this truly electric-first travel trailer, we’re pushing the benchmark ahead and enabling Airstream owners with the flexibility to maximise their travel adventures.’

The new Airstream Basecamp Xe (Image credit: Airstream)

The trailer sits on a rugged platform with the ability to lift an additional three inches for rough terrain, with plenty of storage onboard for additional equipment. Inside, there’s a versatile floorplan with a rear sleeping area and a front dinette for four, complete with that semi-circular sweep of windows. A wet bathroom is set opposite the galley kitchen, which features a removable induction cooktop for outdoor meal preparation. There’s even onboard audio provided by JBL, all adding up to the perfect home from home.

The new Airstream Basecamp Xe (Image credit: Airstream)

Airstream Basecamp 20Xe, from $76,900, Airstream.com, @Airstream_Inc

Taking off? See these electric camper vans

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors