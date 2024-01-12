EMC White Wolf is a military Mercedes turned modern-day cruiser
The Expedition Motor Company (EMC) takes surplus Mercedes G-Wagen’s and uprates them for contemporary collectors, creating a classic car that goes anywhere
Over the past couple of decades, specialist car restorers have been admitted into the luxury pantheon. Such outfits have always existed, even at the top tier of the classic car investment market, but these days there are companies capable of transforming once prosaic or overlooked models – Vigilante’s Jeep models or Nardone’s Porsche 928 – into true luxury machines. That’s before we’ve got into the many, many EV convertors out there, from Everrati, to Inverted and David Brown Automotive.
This is a fresh example of the former. Expedition Motor Company is a Californian outfit, founded by Alex Levin. The company specialises in transforming the original Mercedes G-Wagen, or Geländewagen, a long-running model that started off as a specialist contract for the German military and eventually evolved into a slice of brutalist urban chic.
EMC White Wolf G-Wagen
EMC eschews the over-stuffed pretentions of the current model – now known as the G-Class – in favour of the stripped-back simplicity of the earliest models. Compact by modern standards, the original model is now a cult car. EMC ramps up the quality and longevity. Its most recent creation, the White Wolf model shown at the top of the page, is a radically overhauled version of a 1990 250 GD Wolf model.
The 'Wolf' appellation indicates the car was originally built for military use. EMC has a yard full of camo-painted Geländewagens, decommissioned canvas-topped trucks that it will eventually spec up to create this Cali-cruiser.
The restoration process is exhaustive. It takes over 2,000 hours to strip the military surplus machine back to nuts and bolts, before the chassis, body and engine and meticulously refurbished, uprated and reassembled. EMC’s body of choice is a two-door, four-seater convertible – also shown here in a Gulf Blue example.
Once every nut and bolt has been taken apart and refurbished, EMC rebuilds the G-Wagen from the ground up, using a mix of original components and brand-new parts. This includes a specially developed suspension system that arguably makes the EMC models even more agile than the originals.
Perhaps surprisingly, the G-Wagen’s original engine is retained, along with the manual transmission. Mercedes’s five-cylinder diesel engine might be rowing against the current of popular sentiment, but it is undeniably powerful and reliable, ensuring that the White Wolf remains a hugely capable off-roader.
Functionality is paramount. The front windscreen can be folded down, as per the original specification, and trim is heavy duty wipe-clean vinyl, rather than leather. Other elements are bespoke, such as the wooden cupholders and storage tray.
‘The EMC Wolf features military durability and iconic design, but the best part is that these trucks are so versatile,’ says Levin. ‘An EMC truck can go anywhere and handle just about any terrain with ease. These trucks can serve as the ultimate beach cruiser while also being fully capable of traversing a winding mountain road without hesitation.’
Expedition Motor Company trucks start at $165,000, ExpeditionMotorCompany.com
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
