Inverted transforms Range Rover Classic into an eccentric and luxurious EV

The art of giving classic cars a new electric heart is gathering pace. We’ve previously reported on the work of companies like Everrati, which transforms Land-Rovers, Range Rovers and Porsches, but there’s a whole host of other electric restomods out there, ranging from redone classic Alfas to the humble Mini Moke.

Range Rover Classic EV by Inverted

(Image credit: Inverted)

Inverted is the latest company to take a shot at the iconic Range Rover Classic, the original and most severe version of the long-running luxury SUV. The very first Range Rovers had only two doors and were somewhat stripped down and functional inside; the luxury came later.

(Image credit: Inverted)

Inverted has not only swapped out the original’s V8 engine for a Tesla 80kWh battery and drive unit (creating the equivalent of 450bhp, three times the V8’s capacity), but the company offers a fully bespoke interior service. There are also optional (but essential) tweaks to chassis and steering to accommodate the new power output (the 0-60mph sprint takes around 5 seconds, just half a second off its modern equivalent, the L460 Range Rover).

(Image credit: Inverted)

This #001 model shows what can be done with the earliest Range Rover of all but Inverted also offers the conversion kit to four-door and LSE models, with prices starting from around £225,000. Range is around 200 miles, and the car is fast-charge compatible. Furthermore, the retention of the car’s pioneering four-wheel-drive system ensures it retains the pioneering go-anywhere capabilities that put the Range Rover on the map back in 1970.

(Image credit: Inverted)

Inverted has gone all out on the interior, swathing the seats and dashboard in Mocha leather from Scottish company Muirhead, combined with Harris Tweed detailing. Other invisible extras include improved soundproofing, uprated air conditioning, reversing camera, heated seats, charge points and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

(Image credit: Inverted)

Inverted expects to build six cars a year, with delivery taking between 12 and 18 months.

Inverted Range Rover Classic, from £225,000 plus tax, Inverted-EV.com (opens in new tab)