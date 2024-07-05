British sports car builder Caterham teams up with the RAF to create this bespoke machine

A Royal Air Force Puma HC2 helicopter provided the raw material for this unique Caterham Seven 360R, making it the ultimate in military chic. Created to support Mission Motorsport and the RAF Benevolent Fund, this 360R also showcases Caterham’s ability to customise and create unique fixtures and fittings for its clients.

The bodywork, trim and switchgear have all been derived from a decommissioned Puma HC2, a French helicopter introduced by the RAF way back in 1971. A couple of dozen Pumas are still in service, based at RAF Benson, but the aircraft is nearing the end of its service life.

The helicopter that gave up its parts to Caterham first flew in 1972. XW232 saw service around the world and its aluminium fuselage was used to make the Caterham’s body panels. The metal was taken from the aircraft’s doors and tail boom, with the external finishes left exactly as they were, while any new metal on the car was painted in stock issue Nato green.

This gives the 360R a thoroughly militaristic attitude, with exposed rivets, markings and graphics along with the famous RAF roundel all present and correct on the patinated door and body panels. The carbon fibre seats are padded in the distinctive quilted soundproofing used in the passenger compartment of the Puma, as are the transmission tunnel and door panels.

The Caterham Seven 360R even has a helicopter-style ignition

The Puma’s switchgear has also been recycled, transformed into a military-grade dashboard that would be the envy of any Land-Rover enthusiast. Finished in satin black, the dashboard has been inset with original switchgear, including the lighting panel and original navigation clock, as well as a three-stage helicopter-style ignition switch (‘for added theatre to start-up’). Underneath the bonnet, a traditional ammunition box has been repurposed as a battery case.

Caterham worked alongside personnel from the RAF base to complete the car (a roll call of those involved is featured on the bonnet), with the intention of bolstering RAF Benson’s STEM skills and links to industry. The 360R comes with a track suspension pack and a 2.0 Ford Duratec 4-cylinder engine; the 180 bhp gives the ultra-light Caterham a huge power-to-weight ratio.

It might not be a conventional swords-into-ploughshares project, but this collaboration offers up new ways of thinking about waste materials and mechanical skills.

Caterham Seven 360R x RAF special edition, bidding for the car will open on 15 August through the Collecting Cars website, CollectingCars.com

Caterham Cars, CaterhamCars.com, @CaterhamCarsLtd