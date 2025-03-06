EV start-up Halcyon transforms a classic 1970s Rolls-Royce into a smooth electric operator
This 1978 Rolls-Royce Corniche is the first fruit of a new electric restomod company, the Surrey-based Halcyon
Rolls-Royces lend themselves well to electrification. The absence of noise, vibration and the olfactory byproducts of combustion were always anathema to a brand that prided itself on refining mechanical actions until they were as silky smooth as the workings of a wristwatch. In the modern era, electrification makes this process rather simpler but it wasn’t an option back in the 1960s and 70s.
However, given the quality of components, insulation and suspension found in the Rolls-Royces of the era, it’s not surprising to find that the company’s early models have proved perfect for EV conversions. These are large cars with plenty of space for batteries and are used to gliding along with as little stress as possible. An EV Rolls doesn’t have to be quite as much of a steampunk spectacular as Electrogenic’s mighty 1929 Phantom II, converted for the actor Jason Momoa – there are other options available.
That’s the thinking between Halcyon, a new British brand created by Evice Technologies, an electric powertrain specialist. Established to ‘remaster’ classic Rolls-Royce models, Halcyon uses Evice’s proprietary 800V architecture and experience. The first car to bear the Halcyon name is this, a 1978 Rolls-Royce Corniche, the elegant two-door droptop that found equal favour on the French Riviera and in the Hollywood Hills.
Halcyon hopes to build just 60 examples of this stunning model, along with its sister car the Silver Shadow, with first cars due for delivery in 2026. Naturally, each will be a little bit different – as were all the Rolls-Royces built in this era – but the baseline specs suggest a power output equivalent to 500hp and an impressive range of over 250 miles, far more than most electric restomods can manage, thanks to the optional extended version with 94kWh of batteries. That’s nearly as much range and power as Rolls-Royce’s only current electric model, the Spectre. And by a small coincidence, the two cars have similar price tags.
Remastered Rolls-Royce Corniche by Halcyon, £395,000, plus donor vehicle and local taxes, Halcyon.works, @Halcyoncars
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
