Electrogenic breathes new life into this 1929 Rolls-Royce with a bespoke EV conversion
This Roll-Royce Phantom II is perhaps the most complex EV conversion ever undertaken, transforming the 1929 classic into a strong, silent EV that’ll fit right in with modern traffic
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to Wallpaper. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
The debate about the electrification of classic cars rumbles on. For some, it’s a necessary transformation that breathes new life into old designs, future-proofing them for the next generation and ensuring they can continue to be used in every setting.
Others see the process as something approaching sacrilege, the desecration of the beating heart of an old car, removing the sound, smell and sensations that give an automobile its meaning and soul. Electrogenic obviously doesn’t agree. The UK-based company has applied its electrification skills to a wide variety of classics, creating bespoke EV versions of everything from the Volkswagen Beetle to the Citroën DS. It also produces kits for the Land Rover Defender, classic Porsche 911, and Jaguar E-Type, reducing the complexity of a conversion with a standardised feature set.
This, on the other hand, is almost guaranteed to remain a one-off. Commissioned by a private collector, this transformation of the 1929 Rolls-Royce Phantom II into an EV is the culmination of an 18-month process – ‘an immensely complicated and rewarding project’, according to Steve Drummond, Electrogenic’s director.
Interwar EV conversions are rare enough, but tackling the majestic scale of the Phantom II took the company’s skills to another level, with thousands of hours’ worth of work required to install 93kWh of batteries beneath Rolls-Royce’s long bonnet. The cells are housed in a hand-riveted aluminium cowling that evokes the complexity of the original 7.7-litre straight-six (removed and retained for future reinstatement, should that ever be necessary). The braking system was subtly updated, and a contemporary sound system was also embedded discretely within the original cabin.
Electrogenic’s specialism is incorporating batteries into a car’s existing structure, and while the Phantom II offered a lot of space within its HJ Mulliner & Co coachwork, there were still extensive calculations and CAD modelling required to combine two technologies separated by a century. The end result emphasises classic Rolls-Royce values – smooth, silent, effortless progress – with a range of around 150 miles.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
-
Trunk Hotel Yoyogi Park offers rare green Tokyo views for ‘urban recharge’
Trunk Hotel Yoyogi Park opens this week by a parkland oasis in Tokyo’s Shibuya district
By Danielle Demetriou Published
-
Colourful playground installation brings Hong Kong square to life
‘Prismatic’ is a colourful playground installation created for Design District Hong Kong by artists Craig & Karl
By Rosa Bertoli Published
-
Jaeger-LeCoultre and Tokio Myers present a four-day show at Battersea Power Station
The Golden Ratio Musical Show will be held at 1931 Cinema, a specially created venue at Battersea Power Station, London
By Hannah Silver Published
-
Rolls-Royce La Rose Noire Droptail is a titanic two-seater many years in the making
Behind the scenes at Rolls-Royce’s Coachbuild division, we explore the extraordinary details of this bespoke commission, an open-topped speedster imbued with the spirit of a rose
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
All-new electric Rolls-Royce Spectre gives Wallpaper* the silent treatment
Bold, big and entirely electric, the Rolls-Royce Spectre makes its debut, a car that could very well be considered the best EV in the world
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Iris van Herpen infuses a bespoke Rolls-Royce Phantom with her signature style
The Rolls-Royce Phantom Syntopia is a one-off project from the company’s Bespoke department, stitching the work of Dutch designer Iris van Herpen into its elegant interior
By Nargess Shahmamesh Banks Published
-
The new Rolls-Royce Spectre glides into view
Rolls-Royce’s first-ever EV is a big moment for the brand. The Spectre retains the brand’s trademark sense of occasion and sheer physical scale without an exhaust pipe in sight
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Rolls-Royce puts the Phantom back on its lofty pedestal
A mid-life refresh ensures the flagship Rolls-Royce Phantom Series II is at the top of its game, a last hurrah for traditional engines before an electrified future
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Ultra-luxury and brooding menace combine in Rolls-Royce’s new Ghost Black Badge
Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge is at the super-villain end of the luxury scale, the latest in the company’s darkly desirable special series
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Design your own Rolls-Royce with new Coachbuild division
Rolls-Royce's new Coachbuild department – which formalises the step above Bespoke – represents the last realm of limitless luxury design
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
The Rolls-Royce Ghost is a minimalist of the range
The Ghost is the most technologically advanced vehicle ever made by the British luxury automobile maker
By Jonathan Bell Published