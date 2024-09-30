Rolls-Royce’s Bespoke division pushes paint technology to the limits in the Spectre Lunaflair

This is the one-off Rolls-Royce Spectre Lunaflair, a special customer request that continues the car-maker’s apparent obsession with all things nocturnal and astronomical. The Lunaflair takes the company’s acclaimed all-electric Spectre and gives it a painterly twist, thanks to a holographic paint finish.

Rolls-Royce Spectre Lunaflair (Image credit: Rolls-Royce)

As can be seen from these images, the Lunaflair’s bodywork now has a shimmering, rainbow effect, marking a strong contrast to the now traditional but still eccentrically different Starlight Headliner interior. Rolls-Royce’s design team were responding to a request from an American customer for a paint finish that was bolder and brighter than another recent unique Rolls-Royce, the Phantom Syntopia, which had a dark iridescent finish.

Paint detail, Rolls-Royce Spectre Lunaflair (Image credit: Rolls-Royce)

Lunarflair is much lighter, with a colour inspired by the lunar halo, an effect created by ice crystals in the upper atmosphere appearing to create a ring around the moon. Developing and perfecting the paintwork took over a year, an effect created by layering seven different coats of lacquer, with the sparkling effect generated by a layer that includes magnesium fluoride and aluminium flakes for a pearlescent finish. Different lighting conditions give the car a different appearance, with rainbows of colours appearing to dance on the surface.

Rolls-Royce Spectre Lunaflair detail (Image credit: Rolls-Ryce)

Inside, the customer specified a full Starlight Headliner, as well as lights embedded in the doors, with other surfaces including the seats and dashboard finished in navy blue, white and peony pink. This polychromatic exploration builds on the classic two tone colour schemes that have characterized Rolls-Royce’s for decades, and is seen here with a two tone steering wheel that combines navy blue and arctic white.

Rolls-Royce Spectre Lunaflair interior (Image credit: Rolls-Royce)

Spectre remains Rolls-Royce’s only electric vehicle. Launched last year, the two-door grand tourer has a range of 329 miles, demonstrating how appropriate electric drive is to the silence, smoothness and refinement that characterises its cars.

Spirit of Ecstasy, Rolls-Royce Spectre Lunaflair (Image credit: Rolls-Royce)

In keeping with the company’s bespoke output, this is the only Spectre Lunaflair that will ever be made, and to preserve its exclusivity, the paint colour has been reserved in perpetuity for the commissioning client. The images shown here were taken in the US on September 17, with a full moon at its closest proximity to Earth, otherwise known as a Supermoon.

Rolls-Royce Bespoke, further information at Rolls-RoyceMotorCars.com