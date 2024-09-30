Rolls-Royce’s Bespoke division pushes paint technology to the limits in the Spectre Lunaflair
This one-off commission transforms Rolls-Royce’s all-electric Spectre into a shimmering spectacle inspired by atmospherical effects
This is the one-off Rolls-Royce Spectre Lunaflair, a special customer request that continues the car-maker’s apparent obsession with all things nocturnal and astronomical. The Lunaflair takes the company’s acclaimed all-electric Spectre and gives it a painterly twist, thanks to a holographic paint finish.
As can be seen from these images, the Lunaflair’s bodywork now has a shimmering, rainbow effect, marking a strong contrast to the now traditional but still eccentrically different Starlight Headliner interior. Rolls-Royce’s design team were responding to a request from an American customer for a paint finish that was bolder and brighter than another recent unique Rolls-Royce, the Phantom Syntopia, which had a dark iridescent finish.
Lunarflair is much lighter, with a colour inspired by the lunar halo, an effect created by ice crystals in the upper atmosphere appearing to create a ring around the moon. Developing and perfecting the paintwork took over a year, an effect created by layering seven different coats of lacquer, with the sparkling effect generated by a layer that includes magnesium fluoride and aluminium flakes for a pearlescent finish. Different lighting conditions give the car a different appearance, with rainbows of colours appearing to dance on the surface.
Inside, the customer specified a full Starlight Headliner, as well as lights embedded in the doors, with other surfaces including the seats and dashboard finished in navy blue, white and peony pink. This polychromatic exploration builds on the classic two tone colour schemes that have characterized Rolls-Royce’s for decades, and is seen here with a two tone steering wheel that combines navy blue and arctic white.
Spectre remains Rolls-Royce’s only electric vehicle. Launched last year, the two-door grand tourer has a range of 329 miles, demonstrating how appropriate electric drive is to the silence, smoothness and refinement that characterises its cars.
In keeping with the company’s bespoke output, this is the only Spectre Lunaflair that will ever be made, and to preserve its exclusivity, the paint colour has been reserved in perpetuity for the commissioning client. The images shown here were taken in the US on September 17, with a full moon at its closest proximity to Earth, otherwise known as a Supermoon.
Rolls-Royce Bespoke, further information at Rolls-RoyceMotorCars.com
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
-
Hedi Slimane’s latest Celine collection is an homage the leading ladies of 1960s France: watch the film
Inspired by listening to The Velvet Underground and Nico while re-reading Françoise Sagan, Hedi Slimane pays ode to legendary French it-girls like Sagan, Françoise Hardy and Juliette Gréco with a collection rooted in the liberatory spirit of the 1960s
By Jack Moss Published
-
'Safe Flight' is ICON's bespoke reinvention of the legendary 1975 Jeep Cherokee
ICON 4x4 have expanded their Reformer series of one-off custom cars with this reinvigorated classic Jeep, finally bearing authentic Native American imagery for the first time
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Inside Noah Davis' rich, cinematic world
Nearly a decade after Noah Davis' passing, a touring retrospective sets out to bring his work to a wider audience
By Hili Perlson Published
-
The subtly revised Rolls-Royce Cullinan offers clients an instantly commanding presence
A Rolls-Royce is no longer the ‘best car in the world,’ but the best way to make your mark on automotive culture. Cullinan Series II goes even further into the world of branded storytelling and subtle oneupmanship
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Year in review: top 10 transport design stories of 2023, selected by Wallpaper’s Jonathan Bell
Jonathan Bell’s top 10 transport design stories of 2023 span from electric campers and microcars to flying yachts and classic car recreations
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Year in review: the top 10 cars of 2023, as selected by Wallpaper’s Jonathan Bell
What were the best four-wheeled offerings of 2023? Transport editor Jonathan Bell takes us through the year’s most intriguing automobiles
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Zoute Grand Prix is a car fest like no other at a pristine Belgian beachside town
Amy Serafin takes to the well-heeled streets of Knokke-Heist to experience the Zoute Grand Prix, its annual cavalcade of classic car-related events, from a rally to an auction
By Amy Serafin Published
-
Electrogenic breathes new life into this 1929 Rolls-Royce with a bespoke EV conversion
This Roll-Royce Phantom II is perhaps the most complex EV conversion ever undertaken, transforming the 1929 classic into a strong, silent EV that’ll fit right in with modern traffic
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Rolls-Royce La Rose Noire Droptail is a titanic two-seater many years in the making
Behind the scenes at Rolls-Royce’s Coachbuild division, we explore the extraordinary details of this bespoke commission, an open-topped speedster imbued with the spirit of a rose
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
All-new electric Rolls-Royce Spectre gives Wallpaper* the silent treatment
Bold, big and entirely electric, the Rolls-Royce Spectre makes its debut, a car that could very well be considered the best EV in the world
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Iris van Herpen infuses a bespoke Rolls-Royce Phantom with her signature style
The Rolls-Royce Phantom Syntopia is a one-off project from the company’s Bespoke department, stitching the work of Dutch designer Iris van Herpen into its elegant interior
By Nargess Banks Published