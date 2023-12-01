David Brown Automotive transforms original Mini into a high-end, high-spec EV
The DBA Mini eMastered: luxury motoring is rarely so altruistic and joyful
Sitting eye level with the top of the wheel arch of a new Land Rover Defender is a good place to contemplate the wants and needs of urban transport. No one really needs a Defender, however good it is to drive and sit in, but such are the demands of image and lifestyle that JLR’s heritage-inspired machine has become a de facto city cruiser.
At the other end of the scale are dedicated micro EVs like the ARK Zero, the Citroën Ami and its even more stylish sibling, the forthcoming Fiat Topolino, as well as a whole host of diminutive designs en route from the Far East. However, as the modern automotive landscape attests, microcars don’t really work at micro prices; SUVs are where all the profits are.
So spare a kind thought for those enthusiasts who support the electric restomod community. This is still a niche within a niche, one that requires deep pockets and the occasional compromise, but the idea of keeping classic cars on the road without any untoward emissions is a noble one.
Mini eMastered by David Brown Automotive
David Brown Automotive’s new Mini eMastered is a case in point. An electric conversion of the classic-era Issigonis-designed Morris Mini, it builds upon the British company’s experience with ‘remastering’ the conventionally powered original Mini but adds a bespoke electric powertrain on top of the highly desirable and finely finished interior and exterior.
Each eMastered sold will be as meticulously specified as a Rolls-Royce (bringing to mind the Radford Mini de Ville built to order back in the 1960s for the likes of actor Peter Sellers). The demonstration model looks magnificent in tan leather with cream bodywork, wheels and a tan roof. Uprated equipment includes air conditioning, a satnav, electric windows, a punchy stereo system and finely machined metal switchgear.
It's a shame to lose the distinctive circular display at the centre of the dashboard, but everything else about the Mini eMastered captures the spirit of the original. At just over 3m long, it’s a full metre shorter than a Smart car and can seat at least two more people.
Pocket-size scale is the Mini’s most obvious benefit; it is still a superb city car and mixes the zip of electric power with tightly geared steering and excellent all-round visibility. See a gap in the traffic or a parking space that’s been overlooked by the aforementioned Defender, and you’re in there. Spinning up from south London, through the West End, around Hyde Park Corner and back down Park Lane, the eMastered feels in its element.
Although fellow drivers and pedestrians might be physically talking down to you, the eMastered received universal acclaim from all who drew up alongside it; the original Mini carries a bushel of positive cultural cachet and most likely always will.
This cachet comes with a catch, naturally. With prices starting at around £125,000, this is never going to be a democratic means of transport. You could conceivably buy the top-of-the-line Defender 130 V8 and still have plenty left over for a conscience-salving second-hand Mini Mayfair from the likes of Car and Classic. For those who can indulge, their money will bring more communal joy than any SUV will ever manage.
Mini eMastered by David Brown Automotive starts at £125,000, DavidBrownAutomotive.com
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
