Callum Designs comes out swinging with its new take on the bespoke Wood and Pickett Mini
Ian Callum has overseen the revival of this classic coachbuilding brand, with David Gandy as the lucky first customer of the freshly revived Wood and Pickett Mini
Back in the heyday of swinging London, the world’s most famous people’s car found itself sparring with Italian exotica and luxury offerings from British brands like Rolls-Royce and Jaguar. Thanks to the work of Bill Wood and Les Pickett, the humble Mini was transformed into a pint-sized luxury conveyance.
Wood and Pickett had trained at Hoopers, a coachbuilder best known for its work with Bentley, but after setting up on their own in 1947, they wanted other outlets for elaborate interiors and exterior embellishments. In the 1960s, the duo decided to create a rival to Harold Radford’s Mini de Ville GT, a bespoke update of the beloved city car that had found favour with newly minted stars of stage and screen. Radford Minis were owned by Peter Sellers, George Best, Britt Ekland and all four Beatles, among others.
Wood and Pickett’s contender was known as the Margrave. The duo went all out on extras and accessories, including full Connolly leather and interior trim and uprated mechanicals. The Margrave was hand-built at their Park Royal factory alongside other conversions, including Rolls-Royces and, later, Range Rovers; fans would include Mick Jagger, Twiggy and Elton John.
Now it’s time for a revival. With the famous name now owned by British classic car stable Motaclan Limited, the first Wood and Pickett Mini for the new century arrives courtesy of designer Ian Callum and his consultancy. Commissioned by the model and longstanding automotive aficionado David Gandy, the Wood and Pickett x Callum Mini is based on a restored Mk5 Sportspack Mini. With an uprated engine producing 110bhp, alongside improved handling and new exterior parts, the new Mini has been customised inside and out.
‘I knew if I hung around Callum long enough then they’d have to build me something,’ says Gandy. ‘I’ve known Ian for a long time, since his days at Jaguar, and my dream has always been to work with him. We sit down and chat about cars, as you do.’ Why a Mini? ‘A lot of [restomod] cars have been done to death – the Porsche 911, Jensen Interceptor, Aston Martin, but people forget about the Mini,’ Gandy continues, adding that ‘everyone’s got a Mini story – what other car has been so iconic? It was designed for a family of four but also turned into a Monte Carlo rally-winning racing car.’
Admittedly, there have been other Mini restomods in recent years, notably those by David Brown Automotive, which also builds the electric Mini eMastered, but it's the revival of the W and P name that seals the deal.
‘I’ve had five or six Minis,’ Callum adds, explaining how he’s always loved to work on Sir Alec Issigonis’s classic design, a masterpiece of packaging and mechanical simplicity. The designer is keen to stress that this is no mere colour and trim job. ‘There are also some revised body elements,’ he explains. ‘We’ve tidied it up and added new lights front and rear.’ There’s also a subtle bodykit to accommodate the wider track. ‘It’s been a fun project,’ he concludes, ‘ultimately we hope to make it a commercial success.’
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Gandy was the perfect first customer. He chose a rich Anthracite metal finish (‘Steve McQueen had a bronze Mini Cooper,’ he notes), complete with centre stripe, alongside custom wheels and a new dashboard, and the car is certainly worthy of the Wood and Pickett name. ‘Perhaps people wouldn’t expect Callum to do a car like this,’ Gandy muses, ‘but we’re having a bit of fun with it. Cars aren’t fun anymore – they’re a bit mundane and forgettable. This has a very analogue way of driving. In a Mini, you really can have fun at 50mph.’
‘Part of the Mini’s charm is its size,’ adds Callum, ‘it is what it is, and you design around it. It was almost second nature to do what we did with the form. Hopefully we’ll continue to work with people who have personality and individuality,’ he continues, explaining how future W and P Minis will follow a highly bespoke path.
‘It’s been like having a suit made,’ Gandy says, ‘I’m 6ft 3in and the car has been tailored to my exact size. There isn’t an enthusiast in the world who wouldn’t want to work with Ian.’
‘The world needs a little texture these days,’ Callum admits. ‘I’m confident Wood and Pickett will appeal.’ Based in Warwick, UK, Callum was founded in 2019 as a design consultancy and full-service engineering business, capable of crafting its own bespoke products, which span from a reimagined Eames lounger to the upcoming Callum Skye EV.
A limited run of Wood and Pickett Minis will be hand-built over the next few months, with prices starting at £75,000.
For more details, visit CallumDesigns.com, @Callum_Designs
WoodandPickett.com, @WoodandPickett
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
-
How Pharrell Williams staged a giant game of Snakes and Ladders for his latest Louis Vuitton show
The colossal game board was designed by Indian architect Bijoy Jain, whose practice Studio Mumbai is famed for its 'cosmic' large-scale projects
-
Summer evenings in Venice inspire Sophie Bille Brahe’s vases
‘Bouquet de Venezia’ is a collection of iridescent glass vases by Danish jewellery designer Sophie Bille Brahe, hand-blown in Murano
-
Inside Valdemars Slot, where baroque surroundings meet contemporary art
This Danish palace has been in the same family for 11 generations; now, its owner has transformed it into a very unique art destination
-
More colour and more design. More modernity. More Mini
The iconic manufacturer has upped its game on tone, texture and interiors
-
Coming soon: a curated collection of all the new EVs and hybrids that matter
We've rounded up new and updated offerings from Audi, Porsche, Ineos, Mini and more to keep tabs on the shifting sands of the mainstream car market
-
24 transportation design innovations for 2024
From electric cars to new airports and sports boats, here’s a non-exhaustive list of 24 of the most interesting transportation design innovations to expect in the coming year
-
Year in review: the top 10 cars of 2023, as selected by Wallpaper’s Jonathan Bell
What were the best four-wheeled offerings of 2023? Transport editor Jonathan Bell takes us through the year’s most intriguing automobiles
-
David Brown Automotive transforms original Mini into a high-end, high-spec EV
The DBA Mini eMastered: luxury motoring is rarely so altruistic and joyful
-
Mini E-Bike 1, with Angell Mobility, is the carmaker’s first electric two-wheeler
The Mini E-Bike 1 opens up a new chapter for Mini, a collaboration that adds another mobility option to its freshly electrified range
-
Two new electric Minis bring back the playful spirit of the original
The new Mini Countryman and Mini Cooper give the modern icon a cleaner, minimal appearance and bolster the interior tech and trim
-
Coronation-edition Mini Remastered by DBA flies the flag in London’s Linley showroom
A pocket-sized piece of coronation memorabilia, the ultimate Mini Remastered by David Brown Automotive is showcased by Linley