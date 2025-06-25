Back in the heyday of swinging London, the world’s most famous people’s car found itself sparring with Italian exotica and luxury offerings from British brands like Rolls-Royce and Jaguar. Thanks to the work of Bill Wood and Les Pickett, the humble Mini was transformed into a pint-sized luxury conveyance.

Wood & Pickett Mini by Callum (Image credit: Callum Design)

Wood and Pickett had trained at Hoopers, a coachbuilder best known for its work with Bentley, but after setting up on their own in 1947, they wanted other outlets for elaborate interiors and exterior embellishments. In the 1960s, the duo decided to create a rival to Harold Radford’s Mini de Ville GT, a bespoke update of the beloved city car that had found favour with newly minted stars of stage and screen. Radford Minis were owned by Peter Sellers, George Best, Britt Ekland and all four Beatles, among others.

Wood & Pickett Mini by Callum (Image credit: Callum Design)

Wood and Pickett’s contender was known as the Margrave. The duo went all out on extras and accessories, including full Connolly leather and interior trim and uprated mechanicals. The Margrave was hand-built at their Park Royal factory alongside other conversions, including Rolls-Royces and, later, Range Rovers; fans would include Mick Jagger, Twiggy and Elton John.

Wood & Pickett Mini by Callum (Image credit: Callum Design)

Now it’s time for a revival. With the famous name now owned by British classic car stable Motaclan Limited, the first Wood and Pickett Mini for the new century arrives courtesy of designer Ian Callum and his consultancy. Commissioned by the model and longstanding automotive aficionado David Gandy, the Wood and Pickett x Callum Mini is based on a restored Mk5 Sportspack Mini. With an uprated engine producing 110bhp, alongside improved handling and new exterior parts, the new Mini has been customised inside and out.

David Gandy and his Wood & Pickett Mini by Callum (Image credit: Callum Design)

‘I knew if I hung around Callum long enough then they’d have to build me something,’ says Gandy. ‘I’ve known Ian for a long time, since his days at Jaguar, and my dream has always been to work with him. We sit down and chat about cars, as you do.’ Why a Mini? ‘A lot of [restomod] cars have been done to death – the Porsche 911, Jensen Interceptor, Aston Martin, but people forget about the Mini,’ Gandy continues, adding that ‘everyone’s got a Mini story – what other car has been so iconic? It was designed for a family of four but also turned into a Monte Carlo rally-winning racing car.’

Admittedly, there have been other Mini restomods in recent years, notably those by David Brown Automotive, which also builds the electric Mini eMastered, but it's the revival of the W and P name that seals the deal.

Details of the new Wood & Pickett Mini (Image credit: Callum Design)

‘I’ve had five or six Minis,’ Callum adds, explaining how he’s always loved to work on Sir Alec Issigonis’s classic design, a masterpiece of packaging and mechanical simplicity. The designer is keen to stress that this is no mere colour and trim job. ‘There are also some revised body elements,’ he explains. ‘We’ve tidied it up and added new lights front and rear.’ There’s also a subtle bodykit to accommodate the wider track. ‘It’s been a fun project,’ he concludes, ‘ultimately we hope to make it a commercial success.’

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Inside the new Wood & Pickett Mini, with its new dashboard (Image credit: Callum Design)

Gandy was the perfect first customer. He chose a rich Anthracite metal finish (‘Steve McQueen had a bronze Mini Cooper,’ he notes), complete with centre stripe, alongside custom wheels and a new dashboard, and the car is certainly worthy of the Wood and Pickett name. ‘Perhaps people wouldn’t expect Callum to do a car like this,’ Gandy muses, ‘but we’re having a bit of fun with it. Cars aren’t fun anymore – they’re a bit mundane and forgettable. This has a very analogue way of driving. In a Mini, you really can have fun at 50mph.’

The Wood & Pickett Mini has new LED lights front and rear (Image credit: Callum Design)

‘Part of the Mini’s charm is its size,’ adds Callum, ‘it is what it is, and you design around it. It was almost second nature to do what we did with the form. Hopefully we’ll continue to work with people who have personality and individuality,’ he continues, explaining how future W and P Minis will follow a highly bespoke path.

‘It’s been like having a suit made,’ Gandy says, ‘I’m 6ft 3in and the car has been tailored to my exact size. There isn’t an enthusiast in the world who wouldn’t want to work with Ian.’

Ian Callum, David Gandy and the first new Wood & Pickett Mini (Image credit: Callum Design)

‘The world needs a little texture these days,’ Callum admits. ‘I’m confident Wood and Pickett will appeal.’ Based in Warwick, UK, Callum was founded in 2019 as a design consultancy and full-service engineering business, capable of crafting its own bespoke products, which span from a reimagined Eames lounger to the upcoming Callum Skye EV.

A limited run of Wood and Pickett Minis will be hand-built over the next few months, with prices starting at £75,000.

Wood & Pickett Mini by Callum (Image credit: Callum Designs)

For more details, visit CallumDesigns.com, @Callum_Designs

WoodandPickett.com, @WoodandPickett