Two new electric Minis bring back the playful spirit of the original

The BMW-era Mini is many things, but it was never actually all that small. With cars creeping up in size over the decades – blame safety, security, self-consciousness or even battery sizes, or a combination of all four – the original ‘new’ Mini from 2000 slotted in nicely to what was by then considered the compact city car class.

The new Mini Cooper SE EV (Image credit: Mini)

That original is now revealed in its fifth generation, seen here ahead of the 2023 IAA International Motor Show in Munich, alongside the third generation of the larger, more SUV-like Mini Countryman. Both cars are available in all-electric versions – the first time for the Countryman – and feature a more pared-back, straightforward design language.

New Minis go electric and minimalist

The new Mini Cooper SE EV (Image credit: Mini)

This, what Mini calls ‘Charismatic Simplicity’, effectively re-sets three generations of creeping distortion of the original Mini simplicity, smoothing off surfaces and better integrating elements like the rear lights into the four-square, planted stance of the car.

The interior of the new Mini Cooper SE EV (Image credit: Mini)

It's tempting to see the influence of Paul Smith’s one-off minimalist Mini Electric on this pair of all-new models, particularly in the way materials and surfaces are rendered with less fuss and more emphasis on an overall minimal look.

The new Mini Countryman EV (Image credit: Mini)

The new Cooper, shown here in two-door high-spec SE trim, is particularly effective. Both models have an interior dominated by a 24cm circular touch-screen information display, the ultimate evolution of the original Issigonis Mini’s central speedometer.

The new Mini Countryman EV (Image credit: Mini)

Other bold elements include the abstracted houndstooth dash pattern and the new Mini Operating System 9, which includes an ‘intelligent personal assistant’, and the ability to select seven different driving modes, Core, Green, Go-Kart, Personal, Vibrant, Timeless and Balance.

The interior of the new Mini Countryman EV (Image credit: Mini)

The Countryman has grown larger still, and shares the tech upgrades of its smaller sibling, along with integrated semi-automated Level 2 driving and sophisticated self-parking capabilities. While both models will be available with traditional combustion, Mini is pushing the EVs’ capabilities. The Countryman will get around 287 miles of range, whilst the smaller Cooper gets 190 miles in ‘E’ trim and 250 miles in ‘SE’, both substantial improvements over the current Mini Electric’s 145 mile range.

(Image credit: Mini)

Both cars will hit the market next year, when we’ll explore what they’re like to live with.

MINI Cooper Electric, from £30,000, available spring 2024

MINI Countryman, from £28,500, available February 2024

Mini.co.uk