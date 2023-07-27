Fuell Fllow e-motorbike could be the ultimate commuting machine

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Wallpaper. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The new Fuell Fllow takes the iconography of a superbike and applies it to an all-electric e-commuter. Designed by engineer Erik Buell, founder of America’s Buell Motorcycle Company (now a sub-vision of Harley Davidson), the Fllow condenses many decades of experience working at the cutting edge of road and race bikes. We previewed the Fuell Fllow last year, but it's now production-ready and orders are being taken.

Fuell Flow e-motorbike, now available to order

The Fllow’s raison d'être is commuting, targeting those who consider e-bikes and conventional e-motorbikes and scooters to lack a certain sense of muscularity and presence. Buell and his engineering team spent a lot of time researching possible scenarios for urban transportation. ‘When I look to the future, there is one compelling solution for urban/suburban transportation,’ he says. ‘Whether it’s a human-pedalled bicycle, a pedal-assisted electric bicycle, or an electric motor, two wheels are the clear solutions for urban mobility.’

The new bike blends superbike looks with the practicality and storage capacity of a scooter, a high-voltage fast charging system, and a number of connectivity and safety features. For many non-riding city dwellers, the Fllow’s promised silent running already gives it a huge advantage over regular motorbikes. ‘Replacing the 60 million new gasoline-powered two-wheelers sold annually with electricity creates a huge impact on quality of life,’ Buell notes.

Nevertheless, this is still a machine for the enthusiast – unsurprisingly given Buell’s previous focus. The engineer is an undeniable convert to the benefits of electrification, with a few caveats. ‘Quite frankly, innovation is critical – you cannot build a new future hanging onto the old ways,’ he says. ‘New urban electric vehicles must not only feel approachable but also integrate with the digital environment and technology that is part of our society. ‘

Key innovations include the ability to upgrade the battery pack as technology improves, a magnesium monocoque chassis and CCS charging up to 50kW. The charge socket and in-wheel motor are also modular, allowing for upgrades, while the digital dashboard will get over-the-air upgrades as they become available. A full safety suite, including blind spot detection and collision warnings, is also available.

The Fllow’s targets – 150 miles (240km) of urban range, weighing around 180kg, with space for a passenger and ultra-rapid charging – make it an excellent commuting machine, especially as it is more than capable of maintaining highway speeds (essential in the US commuting environment). Superbike acceleration helps as well, with a 3.5 second 0-100km/h sprint giving that added sense of security on the multi-laned highways that thread their way through the American urban landscape.

Fuell Fllow, available for pre-order at a $9,995, Fuell.us