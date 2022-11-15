Fuell Fllow electric motorbike promises more zip for your zap

This new all-electric motorbike is the Fuell Fllow, an inventively named machine that promises to reinvent the EV bike category with new packaging and new technologies. Fuell is the brainchild of American inventor and bike designer Erik Buell, along with French businessmen Frédéric Vasseur and François-Xavier Terny. Based in New York, the company began with the Flluid e-bike (among our pick of best e-bikes).

Fuell Fllow electric motorbike: a true highway bike

The Fllow recently made its debut on Prelaunch.com, a new digital platform that acts as a clearing house for crowdfunding sites like Kickstarter and Indiegogo, flagging up new product launches before the product makes it to consumers. Calling itself a ‘market validation’ platform, it’s meant to give makers an insight into their target audience before they take something to market.

Buell has decades of experience in the industry, including a spell working for Harley-Davidson. The company vision for electric motorbikes doesn’t skimp on things like power and range. This is intended as a true highway bike, not just a commuting machine.

With a hefty amount of torque, a maximum speed of 85mph and an (urban) range of around 150 miles, the Fllow has a seamless, faired-in visual style, with a solid rear wheel. This houses the high-torque motor, driven by a 10 kWh battery pack that can be fully charged in around 30 minutes.

Buell describes the bike as the ‘most radically innovative chassis design I’ve ever done – from the steering head to the rear wheel, it is filled with new design concepts that no one has done before.’ Weighing around 181kg, the Fllow is comparable to a modern sport bike in terms of performance, size, and range; 62mph comes up in 2.7 seconds.

The chassis has a modular design that allows elements like the motor, battery and charge pack to be upgraded as new technology comes down the line, while the bike integrates with its own smartphone app to allow you to keep tabs on available range, location and safety.

Fuell Fllow electric motorbike, from €11,995

fuell.eu, prelaunch.com