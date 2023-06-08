Maeving RM1 electric motorbike is a classic looker with zero emissions

The e-motorbike hasn’t taken off in quite the same way as the e-bike, perhaps because of the added skills and gear required to make the most of a powerful electric two-wheeler. New British brand Maeving begs to differ, however, offering up a classically styled e-motorbike that it describes as perfect for a short commute.

Meet the Maeving RM1

(Image credit: Maeving)

The Maeving RM1 is the brainchild of co-founder Seb Inglis-Jones. An entrepreneur who was fascinated by electric mobility, Inglis-Jones spent a month in China researching the market. ‘At that point, they were selling 22 million electric bikes a year in China. In the UK, it was under 300,’ he notes. All that has subsequently changed, of course, but Inglis-Jones wanted to get in at the start, only pivot to an almost completely unexplored sector, the electric motorbike.

(Image credit: Maeving)

After initially considering importing a product, he was put off by the low quality of design and build. ‘In the UK, we have a revered heritage of motorbike design,’ he says, explaining why the company’s debut product looks the way it does. ‘We believe we’ve designed a bike that’s desirable,’ Inglis-Jones continues, citing design cues that reference the classic motorbike style of the 1950s, 1960s and even earlier.

(Image credit: Maeving)

Maeving hired Triumph’s former head of product, Graeme Gilbert, as well as others from the famous British bike brand, helping create a visual language that was instantly familiar. Elements like the analogue speedometer, stitched leather seat and aluminium details give off a classic vibe. The company’s Coventry-based operation can turn out five bikes a day, off-setting the vintage styling with modern electronics and a drive unit from Bosch, capable of taking the RM1 to a top speed of 45mph with an 80-mile range (if you specify the twin battery option).

(Image credit: Maeving)

As to whether the silent running newcomer is a threat to the clannish world of motorcyclists, Inglis-Jones will not be drawn. ‘Our customers make conscious choices and were never massively enthralled with the petrol-powered past,’ he ventures, admitting that although he still rides his traditional motorbike at the weekend, ‘there’s definitely a conflict between the old world and the new.’

(Image credit: Maeving)

Design gives the RM1 the edge, but it’s the company’s commitment to removeable batteries that will see it go far. ‘The tech is improving all the time,’ Inglis-Jones says, ‘so you’ll be able to retro-fit new batteries into the bike.’ As a stylish blend of the analogue world of two-wheeled freedom, with the silence and convenience of electric drive, the Maeving RM1 is hard to beat.

Maeving RM1, £5,995, Maeving.com