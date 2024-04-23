DAB 1α electric motorbike is the first product from French manufacturer DAB Motors

DAB Motors is a French e-bike brand, a cult company set up by Simon Dabadie in 2018. Bought by Peugeot Motocycles in 2023, the company has promised to shake up boutique bike design with a model inspired not just by traditional trail bikes, but also by BMX culture, video games and science fiction styling.

It’s taken over five years for the company’s first product to make it from prototype to production, but now the DAB 1α electric motorbike is finally here. The first 400 examples of the DAB 1α are available to reserve, a limited edition with design elements that won’t be found on later bikes.

DAB 1α electric motorbike by DAB Motors (Image credit: David Duchon Doris)

The DAB 1α is proudly designed and built in France, with the company’s design studio in Bayonne and factory in Beaulieu-Mandeure. The concept was given a Red Dot Design Award back in 2021, and since that time, DAB Motors has been able to refine the design and ensure its technical specs match up to the visuals.

That means a weight of just 125kg and a top speed of 130km/h. No word on range just yet, but it’s been designed to charge from a home socket and be as practical as possible. As the company says, elements have been ‘inspired by the retro world of gaming, [with] buttons and controls [that] take design notes from controllers … an irresistible blue Nitro Button, adding extra speed and thrill to the ride’.

We spoke to Dabadie about the new motorbike and his plans for the future.

Simon Dabadie on the DAB 1a electric motorbike

Wallpaper* Will the new motorcycle brand reflect the styling and culture of the BMX world?

Simon Dabadie: The design of the DAB 1α incorporates many subtle design and cultural elements, with the aim of transcending the boundaries of the traditional motorcycle. It was conceived to allow motorcyclists a bike that functions as both a vehicle and a piece of art, that seamlessly integrates various inspirations and references into its aesthetic and functionality.

The DAB 1α pays homage to the worlds of design, gaming, engineering as well as BMX culture. BMX culture resonates with the motorcycling community, as it brings back memories of our teenage years, and so we nod to this with the peg detail inside the trunk. Elements from other disciplines, such as gaming (the nitrous button and air vents), motocross (a Renthal handlebar, front fork design, and our signature front headlight), furniture (with materials like Alcantara), and aerospace/aircraft (employing forged carbon sourced from an Airbus aircraft) also feature to create a multifaceted riding experience.

W* What are the tech specs of the new motorbike - does it share any technology with BMX design?

SD: The DAB 1α is highly stylised in order to challenge the traditional motorbike ride and serve the modern-day urban commuter, whether they are riding around the city or escaping to the country for an adventure. This is helped by the bike’s lightweight frame, which improves manoeuvrability and agility, without compromising strength. Riders can now enjoy a lighter, more resilient bike that is built to perform.

Amongst a variety of cutting-edge features, the DAB 1α features five driving modes, can be charged at home or any charging station, and is silent for slick, streamlined riding. Our bikes are also equipped with a patented battery system that is incredibly long-lasting and fully recyclable.

W*: How long has the project been in development and who is your target customer?

SD: I began working on DAB Motors in 2016, having studied engineering. The genesis of DAB began in my garage in Bayonne, with one computer, one 3D printer and one motorcycle. DAB transformed with the introduction of our original concept bike in 2021 and since then we’ve collaborated with Burberry, been acquired by Peugeot Motocycles and, with their support and expertise, now releasing our first electric production bike. We’re proudly crafted in France, reflecting our commitment to quality craftsmanship, sustainability, and attention to detail.

There’s no single target customer for me at DAB, but rather I hope we speak to a community of bold individuals who dare to push boundaries. DAB is for those who appreciate cutting-edge design, unparalleled performance, and unique experiences, no matter whether they are newcomers or motorcycle veterans.

W* What are the key innovations in the design of the motorcycle?

SD: We’ve set out to challenge the industry standard, with the original concept winning the Red Dot Design Award. To mark this special first release by DAB, we’ve worked closely with industry leaders to develop unique features. For example, the brakes are co-developed with Brembo that is renowned for its exception braking systems, while the seat is crafted in collaboration with Alcantara, known for its luxurious feel and durability.

The bike is also detailed with collaborations with Paioli, a trusted name in suspension design, and Quadlock, showing our commitment to a premium riding experience. The motorbike’s body integrates upcycled carbon fibre from an Airbus aircraft and in terms of performance, boasts a powerful drivetrain delivering 34.6 horsepower, including a nitrous push button for an exhilarating ride experience.

DAB 1α electric motorbike, available in W-White or MGT-Grey, DAB Motors, information at DABMotors.com, @DABMotors.com