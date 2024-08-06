DAB Motors celebrates Olympic glory with five unique custom-designed electric motorbikes

French manufacturer DAB Motors has created five uniquely themed electric motorbikes to celebrate Paris 2024. The company, founded in 2018 by Simon Dabadie and part of Peugeot Motocycles since 2023, will offer these five options to buyers of its debut product, the DAB 1α, an innovative, rugged electric motorbike that combines a 150km range with a 125kg weight. Just 400 units are being made.

‘A la gloire du sport’, the five Olympic specials from DAB Custom Studio (Image credit: DAB Motors)

Olympics fans can make this limited edition even more special by tapping into DAB’s ‘A la gloire du sport’ series, available through the company’s new Custom Studio. The five bikes are replete in the five colours of the Olympic rings (although this is very much an unofficial venture) and each has been customised to draw special affinity to one of five Olympic sports, all particular favourites of Dabadie’s.

‘A la gloire du sport’, the Basketball Olympic special edition from DAB Custom Studio (Image credit: DAB Motors)

First up to the line is Basketball, resplendent in a yellow colour scheme with the addition of a side pannier holding the all-important ball. The company notes that the colour makes a nod to ‘the game’s connections to street culture and hip-hop’. Next up is a bold red Boxing edition, with dashes of championship gold and a pair of boxing gloves on the seat strap.

‘A la gloire du sport’, the Boxing Olympic special edition from DAB Custom Studio (Image credit: DAB Motors)

Tennis is represented by the green bike, which also has a green and white tartan seat, a bespoke racket holder and front pannier, as well as special custom brown tyres. The moody black motorbike represents Skateboarding. Naturally, there’s a rack for your board, in addition to a special tubular protection structure on the forged carbon bodywork, the use of BMX handlebar foam and the addition of hand-painted graffiti detailing.

‘A la gloire du sport’, the green Tennis Olympic special edition from DAB Custom Studio (Image credit: DAB Motors)

‘A la gloire du sport’, the black Skate Olympic special edition from DAB Custom Studio (Image credit: DAB Motors)

Finally, Surfing means ocean blue, and DAB has created a bespoke (if rather compact) surfboard mounted on the side. The seat is finished in wetsuit-style neoprene, and there are also special off-road beach-ready tyres and a front luggage rack. Dabadie has a special affinity for the coast – he started the DAB brand in Biarritz.

‘A la gloire du sport’, the blue Surf Olympic special edition from DAB Custom Studio (Image credit: DAB Motors)

‘A la gloire du sport’, the yellow Basketball Olympic special edition from DAB Custom Studio (Image credit: DAB Motors)

‘A la gloire du sport’, the red Boxing Olympic special edition from DAB Custom Studio (Image credit: DAB Motors)

‘A la gloire du sport’, the green Tennis Olympic special edition from DAB Custom Studio (Image credit: DAB Motors)

‘A la gloire du sport’, the black Skate Olympic special edition from DAB Custom Studio (Image credit: DAB Motors)

DAB hopes these Olympic-inspired sporting creations and the establishment of the DAB Custom Studio will encourage customers to take steps to transform their bikes into something that sets them even further apart from the norm.

DAB 1α, from €14,900, DABmotors.com, @DABmotors

Wallpaper* Newsletter + Free Download For a free digital copy of August Wallpaper*, celebrating Creative America, sign up today to receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors