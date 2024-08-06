DAB Motors celebrates Olympic glory with five unique custom-designed electric motorbikes
The French electric motorbike brand has created five sport-inspired editions as a way of marking Paris 2024 and the arrival of DAB Custom Studio
French manufacturer DAB Motors has created five uniquely themed electric motorbikes to celebrate Paris 2024. The company, founded in 2018 by Simon Dabadie and part of Peugeot Motocycles since 2023, will offer these five options to buyers of its debut product, the DAB 1α, an innovative, rugged electric motorbike that combines a 150km range with a 125kg weight. Just 400 units are being made.
Olympics fans can make this limited edition even more special by tapping into DAB’s ‘A la gloire du sport’ series, available through the company’s new Custom Studio. The five bikes are replete in the five colours of the Olympic rings (although this is very much an unofficial venture) and each has been customised to draw special affinity to one of five Olympic sports, all particular favourites of Dabadie’s.
First up to the line is Basketball, resplendent in a yellow colour scheme with the addition of a side pannier holding the all-important ball. The company notes that the colour makes a nod to ‘the game’s connections to street culture and hip-hop’. Next up is a bold red Boxing edition, with dashes of championship gold and a pair of boxing gloves on the seat strap.
Tennis is represented by the green bike, which also has a green and white tartan seat, a bespoke racket holder and front pannier, as well as special custom brown tyres. The moody black motorbike represents Skateboarding. Naturally, there’s a rack for your board, in addition to a special tubular protection structure on the forged carbon bodywork, the use of BMX handlebar foam and the addition of hand-painted graffiti detailing.
Finally, Surfing means ocean blue, and DAB has created a bespoke (if rather compact) surfboard mounted on the side. The seat is finished in wetsuit-style neoprene, and there are also special off-road beach-ready tyres and a front luggage rack. Dabadie has a special affinity for the coast – he started the DAB brand in Biarritz.
DAB hopes these Olympic-inspired sporting creations and the establishment of the DAB Custom Studio will encourage customers to take steps to transform their bikes into something that sets them even further apart from the norm.
DAB 1α, from €14,900, DABmotors.com, @DABmotors
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
