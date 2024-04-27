Real Motors’ Project: ARES electric motorbike may revolutionise two-wheeled travel
Project: ARES is an all-electric sports bike with science-fiction styling and old-school performance. Its makers hope it’ll be a hit with a new generation of riders
Real Motors is the latest company to swell the fleet of all-electric motorbikes (such as the newly available DAB 1α, for example, from French company DAB Motors). The US-based company has revealed Project: ARES, a fully functioning prototype of its proposed first product. A light ‘café racer’, a genre of sporting motorbike that stems from the modified production machines used to frequent the cafés along London’s north circular road in the 1960s, the prototype blends stripped-back historicism with sci-fi details.
Project: ARES prototype electric motorbike
Although the final spec isn’t quite settled, this development model is undergoing trials near Real Motors’ HQ. Weighing in at around 220kg, Project: ARES sports an 11kWh battery that should be good for a circa 100 mile range and a top speed of 90 to 100mph. Pointing out that it’s geared for acceleration, Real Motors’ Michael Feng and Trent Dingman say that it’s an ideal vehicle for ‘first time motorcycle owners’.
The uncluttered, simple lines feature a deep side fairing and oversized front fork; in the prototype, this bears a strong graphic motif that pairs with the white painted body. American bike culture is a very different world to that in Europe, and the idea of an attractive bike for cruising and meet-ups, rather than a dedicated touring or commuting machine, is much more prevalent.
Feng admits that it’s an ‘expensive toy’, albeit a very functional one that you can use every day. Components, battery and body will be made in China and assembled in the US, with the company looking for early adopters to snatch up the first batch of bikes, due for delivery late next year. The price point is expected to be around $20,000.
Real Motors is not just aiming at customers without traditional motorbike backgrounds, but those who enjoy a more sophisticated synthesis of digital technology with analogue experiences. There’s still nothing to match the very visceral experience of riding a fast sports bike, and with fine balance, swift acceleration and the communication between the bike and the road, Project: ARES should deliver a superb riding experience.
‘We believe the best way to describe the freedom and power you feel when you ride your bike, is that you forget it’s there,’ Feng and Dingman say, ‘it’s yourself that gained a superpower.’
For more information on Project: ARES visit Real-Motors.com, @RealMotorsCo
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
-
Hermès captures the sheer delight of summer with new menswear collection
Hermès’ diaphanous menswear for S/S 2024 is Véronique Nichanian’s ode to sultry summer days
By Jack Moss Published
-
Japan in Milan: the best of Japanese design at Milan Design Week 2024
Discover the best of Japanese design showcasing innovative designs from terrazzo tables to tree-inspired textiles at Milan Design Week and Salone del Mobile 2024
By Danielle Demetriou Published
-
Take a tour of Pergola House in Costa Rica – a leafy residence open to the elements
Based in Costa Rica, Pergola House by Studio Saxe is a serene escape that blends indoor and outdoor living
By Tianna Williams Published