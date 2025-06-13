Last summer we reported on Infinite Machine’s P1 electric scooter, a conceptual venture from an American team led by Joseph and Eddie Cohen that aimed to splice futuristic aesthetics with start-up energy to create a new iteration of this classic mode of urban transport.

Infinite Machine Olto

Now the company has launched the Olto, a smaller, less overtly space age scooter for two, one that combines e-bike accessibility with scooter-style practicality. Most importantly, Infinite Machine stresses that Olto is ‘specifically engineered for the bike lane.’ This carries some weight into the US, where the division between cars, bikes and electrified two-wheeled versions of the latter is practically another off-shoot of the culture wars, with all parties vying for supremacy.

Infinite Machine Olto

With that in mind, Olto has been designed to have two different top speeds, maxing out at 20mph when it’s being ridden in a bike lane and at 33mph when the rugged two-wheeler is taken off road. The simple body incorporates magnetic foldable pedals and, crucially, a hot swappable battery pack that allows you to charge when you’re at home or at work whilst also conveniently immobilising the bike.

Infinite Machine Olto has a removable battery

The aluminium body is fully weatherproof, encouraging you to store Olto outside, and there are a number of optional modular elements that can be added or removed depending on your use case. These include a child carrier, front basket and rear rack, as well as neat design touches like bag handles beneath the saddle.

Infinite Machine Olto's bag hooks

Infinite Machine have developed a special security suite for the bike, with every model connected and tracked online via their own app, which also doubles up as the key. A smartphone mount on the handlebars allows you to see analytics and performance, as well as providing navigation. When parked up, the steering and wheels are locked, and there’s also an onboard alarm, while the company has included a dedicated concealed AirTag slot for additional security.

Infinite Machine Olto's dashboard with phone mount

Power is sent to the rear hub 750W motor, a smooth, silent unit that provides swift acceleration. Up to 50% of charge can be added in just an hour with fast charge and the maximum range is 40 miles. Two people can easily fit on the aluminium-framed vehicle, with safety features including turn signals and an integrated headlight. Suspension front and rear ensures excellent ride quality regardless of the road surface, emphasising the Olto’s ability to tackle all forms of urban riding.

Infinite Machine Olto

Olto by Infinite Machine, $3,495, shipping from Fall 2025, InfiniteMachine.com, @InfiniteMachine

Infinite Machine Olto, a scooter designed for bike lanes