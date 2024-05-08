A first look at the Palace x Brompton foldable bike boasting culture-defining flair
The Palace x Brompton C Line 2 Speed Low Bar is the first collaboration between the bike and streetwear brand, uniting urban style with functional design
Palace have teamed up with the UK’s largest bike brand Brompton for a new collaboration sets new standards for sleek city cycling. The Palace x Brompton C Line 2 Speed Low Bar, was designed to reflect modern street culture, with a functional design which doesn’t compromise practicality. Easily foldable to take on the morning commute, or indeed, as illustrated here, up the side of a mountain, the bike has portability at its core.
The collaboration is a first between Brompton and the cult favourite streetwear brand (previously Brompton has collaborated with Oliver Spencer, while Palace teamed up with Rimowa and the likes of McDonalds, Barbour and more). Utilising innovative engineering, and Palace’s urban style, the limited-edition bike presents an eye-catching neon yellow and ‘disco silver’ paint fade inspired by ‘late-night rides’, additional reflective detailing, and additional Palace Skateboard branding–a playful nod to skate culture roots.
The Palace x Brompton C Line 2 Speed Low Bar
‘Palace Skateboards are as iconic as they come. We know them for cutting edge design, and pushing the limits of what’s possible with product and storytelling, so it was a no brainer to collaborate. Seeing their unique lens on our product, and world of two wheels, has brought a new kind of energy to our iconic folding bike,’ said Brompton.
Both brands started from the need for efficiency and change. From the view of his flat overlooking Brompton Oratory, young engineer Andrew Ritchie (founder of Brompton) believed there had to be a better way of moving around London. While Palace, which was founded in 2009, felt that the UK’s skate scene had to do things differently. Building on the same foundations, this organic partnership showcases its one-off design: a foldable bike with a culture defining flair.
The Palace x Brompton bike boasts an array of detailing including, Palace Skateboards saddle, a pouch made with super durable Cordura, a laser etched licence plate, and a Palace Brompton cardboard bike box. To further celebrate the launch, a short film starring Palace pro skater Rory Milanes showcases the bike in action, jumping from the London cityscape to the beaches of North Wales.
Palace Brompton bike and bag combo is available from 10 May on www.palaceskateboards.com, and then from 17 May on www.brompton.com
Tianna Williams is the Editorial Executive at Wallpaper*. Before joining the team in 2023, she has been involved covering social media and editorial for BBC Wales, Ford UK, SurfGirl Magazine, and Parisian Vibe, while also completing an MA in Magazine Journalism at Cardiff University. Her work covers writing across varying content pillars for Wallpaper*.
