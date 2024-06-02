Orbea’s award-winning Diem e-bike offers performance, choice and style
Spanish bicycle manufacturer Orbea has brought its racing experience to bear on the new Orbea e-bike, a high performing machine pitched at urban use
Orba’s newly launched Diem urban e-bike has already garnered a clutch of awards, including iF Design and Red Dot awards for its sleek diamond shaped frame with integrated lighting system.
The Spanish bike maker can point to over 180 years of experience in mass production, the first half of which was devoted to firearms manufacturing. It wasn’t until 1931 that the Basque-based company turned its attention to building bicycles. In fact, the company became so closely associated with racing bikes that the Tour of Space, Vuelta a España, used to begin at the factory.
Worker-owned since the late 60s, Orbea builds a wide variety of bikes with high levels of customisation and personalisation. The Diem is focused on commuter use, with a relatively lightweight frame and components, despite the inclusion of a 540Wh or 630wH battery that delivers a range of around 120km or 150km respectively.
The company has parlayed its long-standing experience of building performance bikes into this electric model, maintaining the levels of design and component quality to keep weight down and make the Diem as streamlined and efficient as possible.
One key feature is the integrated wraparound lights, which are integrated into the frame just beneath the handlebars, increasing day and night-time visibility. The aluminium tube frame is hydro-formed to make maximum use of the material, with polished welds that give the frame a smooth, seamless look.
Added to this are wide all terrain tyres for any kind of city street, and a special ‘Spin Block’ system that stops the handlebars rotating all the way around so the bike is more stable when you park it up. At the rear, there are brake lights, as well as well as a choice of front and rear carrier systems and an adaptor that’ll dovetail with a number of leading third party suppliers.
Motive power is provided by a Shimano electric motor, with multi-stage assistance, and there’s also a dedicated app, along with mount and integrated USB-C socket on the top tube.
All city bikes need good security systems, and in addition to integrated lighting that deters casual thefts, Orbea has included a special space on the frame in which to conceal a tracker like an Apple AirTag.
The Diem is available in three colours, Ivory White, Glitter Anthracite and Spaceship Green, and frames are sized from S to XL. In addition to the optional pannier and rack systems, there are also choices of handlebar, light strengths and seat posts, making this is a comprehensively customisable model to add to the burgeoning line-up of desirable e-bikes.
Orbea Diem, from £3,499 for Diem 30 model, Orbea.com, @Orbea
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
