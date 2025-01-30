Anya Hindmarch teams up with Brompton to create a fashion-forward folding bike

Anya Hindmarch has linked up with Brompton, two brands that know more than most about the power of a timely and suitable partnership. In the past, Brompton’s forays into fashion and streetwear tie-ins have included folding bikes made with Palace, Oliver Spencer, Freitag and David Millar’s CHPT3 sportswear brand. Hindmarch, on the other hand, has a list of link-ups that goes on for days.

The new co-branded product is the Brompton C Line, finished in gloss black and adorned with Anya Hindmarch’s iconic and playful ‘eyes’ emblem. The new bike will only be available to order for a limited time, reserved for customers of the brand’s newest pop-up concept store, The Village Bike, located in the heart of Hindmarch’s Pont Street stomping ground.

It's been created to celebrate the launch of a cycling capsule collection, housed in The Village Bike. Inspired by ‘1970s retro biking’ – ‘think classic colourful jerseys, colour block cycling caps and bold shorts which inform a vintage colour palette and nostalgic details’, the store is a freewheeling Hindmarch enthusiast’s dream, with everything from cycling backpacks to T-shirts and specially curated bundles of cycling gear.

(Image credit: Anya Hindmarch x Brompton)

‘As a design-led brand, we’re always looking for ways to elevate and enhance our craft and speak to a new audience,’ says Chris Willingham, Global Marketing Director at Brompton, ‘Partnering with Anya Hindmarch, we've been able to combine our unique engineering principles with her iconic, playful design to create an exclusive range of C Line bikes that will appeal to people who love fashion’.

The C Line is Brompton’s timeless classic, the modern iteration of Andrew Ritchie’s first folding bike design from 1975.

Brompton x Anya Hindmarch Brompton C Line, 6 Speed, available from The Village Bike, The Village Hall, 11 Pont Street, London SW1X 9EH, open until 5 February 2025, AnyaHindmarch.com, @AnyaHindmarch

