Brompton Bicycle and David Millar’s CHPT3 brand reveal new folding bike

Brompton continues its run of recent collaborations with a new partnership with CHPT3, the cycling apparel brand started by David Millar. Following on from collaborations with the likes of Oliver Spencer and Freitag, Brompton and CHPT3 are now celebrating their fourth collaboration with the launch of the new v4.

Brompton x CHPT3 v4 revealed

(Image credit: Brompton)

Taking the company’s acclaimed Brompton P Line as a starting point, Millar has worked alongside Brompton’s Andrew Finkall, the product development manager who heads up the company’s Special Editions series, to make the bike even lighter and swifter. The CHPT3 version of the P Line, which is sold alongside the A Line, C Line and new T Line, has been given titanium forks and rear triangle, giving the bike a total weight of 9.5kg, a saving up to 1.5kg over the standard model.

(Image credit: Brompton)

Millar’s racing experience has also gone into the gearing, which has been refined to give the bike a broad range of abilities, from quick starts in town to better hill-climbing ability. The stripped-back frame – without mudguards or front rack – has a splash of red bearing the CHPT3 logo, an accent also used on the grip and juxtaposing nicely with the black and grey frame.

(Image credit: Brompton)

Brompton’s upwards trajectory continues apace. Manufacturing in the UK since 1995, the company makes around 100,000 bikes every year. Inventor Andrew Ritchie’s genius was to create a folding system that compresses the bike to one-third of its size. A focus on minimalist design and high-tech materials keeps weight down – even the Brompton Electric weighs only 16.6kg.

As mobility patterns have changed and cities have become better at resisting the dominance of the car, Brompton found itself perfectly placed to make the most of the ongoing cycling renaissance. This partnership with CHPT3 shows that performance is also a key component of the brand.

Brompton x CHPT3 v4, from £2,595, Brompton.com (opens in new tab)