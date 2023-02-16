Brompton Bicycle and David Millar’s CHPT3 brand reveal new folding bike
The Brompton x CHPT3 v4 is a minimalist folding bike fit for the city streets, with Brompton’s signature compact frame, pared back for added performance
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Brompton continues its run of recent collaborations with a new partnership with CHPT3, the cycling apparel brand started by David Millar. Following on from collaborations with the likes of Oliver Spencer and Freitag, Brompton and CHPT3 are now celebrating their fourth collaboration with the launch of the new v4.
Brompton x CHPT3 v4 revealed
Taking the company’s acclaimed Brompton P Line as a starting point, Millar has worked alongside Brompton’s Andrew Finkall, the product development manager who heads up the company’s Special Editions series, to make the bike even lighter and swifter. The CHPT3 version of the P Line, which is sold alongside the A Line, C Line and new T Line, has been given titanium forks and rear triangle, giving the bike a total weight of 9.5kg, a saving up to 1.5kg over the standard model.
Millar’s racing experience has also gone into the gearing, which has been refined to give the bike a broad range of abilities, from quick starts in town to better hill-climbing ability. The stripped-back frame – without mudguards or front rack – has a splash of red bearing the CHPT3 logo, an accent also used on the grip and juxtaposing nicely with the black and grey frame.
Brompton’s upwards trajectory continues apace. Manufacturing in the UK since 1995, the company makes around 100,000 bikes every year. Inventor Andrew Ritchie’s genius was to create a folding system that compresses the bike to one-third of its size. A focus on minimalist design and high-tech materials keeps weight down – even the Brompton Electric weighs only 16.6kg.
As mobility patterns have changed and cities have become better at resisting the dominance of the car, Brompton found itself perfectly placed to make the most of the ongoing cycling renaissance. This partnership with CHPT3 shows that performance is also a key component of the brand.
Brompton x CHPT3 v4, from £2,595, Brompton.com (opens in new tab)
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
-
Jacob Cohën by Matthew Adams Dolan sees American denim culture meet Italian craftsmanship
American designer Matthew Adams Dolan and Jacob Cohën artistic director and president Jennifer Tommasi Bardelle talk about their collaborative collection – inspired by American denim archetypes – and plans to continue working side by side
By Jack Moss • Published
-
Estúdio Campana presents ‘Cine São José’ at Friedman Benda LA
‘Cine São José’ by Estudio Campana opens at Friedman Benda LA to coincide with Frieze, featuring rare and significant pieces from the studio's history
By Timothy Anscombe-Bell • Published
-
Stockholm Furniture Fair launches Älvsjö Gård collectible design platform
Stockholm Design Week 2023: Stockholm Furniture Fair has launched Älvsjö Gård, its first platform for collectible design
By Laura May Todd • Published
-
Bizzarrini Giotto is a future-statement supercar from a reborn brand
Representing the apex of Italian automotive design, the proposed Bizzarrini Giotto blends heritage with dramatic style
By Jonathan Bell • Published
-
Polestar Snow Space: showroom built of snow joins the Arctic design landscape
The new Polestar Snow Space in Finland is not only a retail showroom, but a temple to architecture, design, engineering and the circular economy
By Naomi Moriyama • Published
-
Polydrops transforms its compact caravan into an all-electric, off-grid home from home
Polydrops P17A1 All Electric is an aluminium trailer designed to be towed by an EV without sacrificing range or style
By Jonathan Bell • Published
-
Koja treehouse by Polestar is embedded in the Finnish landscape
Paradoxically, Sweden’s premium EV maker Polestar wants us to drive a little bit less – and to immerse ourselves in the wilderness that surrounds its new ultra-ecological treehouse, Koja, designed by Kristian Talvitie
By Naomi Moriyama • Last updated
-
Is McLaren’s GT a sports car, a tourer, or the best of both?
The McLaren GT is a capable all-rounder dressed up in svelte supercar clothes. It might also be the last of its type
By Jonathan Bell • Last updated
-
These radical off-roaders are rough, rugged, and entirely bespoke
Regular SUVs are infamous for their redundant ‘utility’, as owners equate their high-riding heft with luxury urban transport, not go-anywhere ability. We select eight radical machines that offer a blend of power, design, and no need for roads
By Jonathan Bell • Last updated
-
Mini Recharged: Sir Paul Smith’s contemporary cut for a classic
Reimagining his 1998 take on the small car with a big following, Sir Paul Smith tailors the stripped-back 2022 Mini Recharged
By Jonathan Bell • Last updated
-
Enigmatic works by Thomas Demand tease BMW’s Vision M Next concept car
Following Demand’s unconventional teaser, scroll to view newly released images
By Tony Chambers • Last updated