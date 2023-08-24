‘The Atlas of Car Design’ chronicles 130 years of automotive art
Phaidon’s Epic monograph ‘The Atlas of Car Design: The World’s Most Iconic Cars’ assembles a multistorey’s worth of precious metal from around the world
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to Wallpaper. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
A comprehensive survey of car design is a daunting undertaking, but Phaidon’s new 568-page monograph is perhaps the best primer the subject has ever seen. Assembled by British motoring journalist and commentator Jason Barlow, with assistance from regular Wallpaper* contributor Guy Bird, The Atlas of Car Design: The World’s Most Iconic Cars contains no fewer than 650 entries chronicling the evolution of every facet of car design from 1893 to the present day.
Unsurprisingly, western Europe provides the lion’s share of the content, while there are welcome diversions into South America and Eastern Europe. Barlow's (and Bird’s) expansive industry experience and contact list have turned up gems and nuggets about the design, development and consumer reception of every model; every car has a story to tell.
The many models are also arranged in a visual chronology at the end of the book, along with a helpful glossary, giving a real overview of how different technologies and trends have been expressed by the industry, as it evolved through periods of increased visual sophistication and elaboration, with the line between design and marketing became blurred by media and mass consumption.
This is a monumental volume, available in two different finishes, a high-gloss Rally Red for fans of certain Italian exotica and Onyx, a form of black leatherette that’ll satisfy the more retro-minded. The latter are also catered for by the inspired use of archive imagery throughout – both publicity stills and advertising shots. Much of this reflects the (literal) fashions of the various eras, not to mention the photographic style and colour choices for paint and trim.
In total, 190 manufacturers are represented, a suitably diverse portfolio that doesn’t reflect today’s consolidated industry, where brands can be wholly divorced from their geographic and historic origins yet still embody vaguely defined statements about heritage and certain national characteristics.
The atlas’ scale ensures that all the usual suspects are present and correct, alongside forays and welcome diversions, like domestic models from 1970s Japan, or the tangled histories and alliances behind South American, Iranian and Israeli car brands. Highly recommended for anyone with even a passing interest in auto design.
The Atlas of Car Design: The World’s Most Iconic Cars, Jason Barlow with Guy Bird, and an introduction by Brett Berk, Phaidon, £100, Phaidon.com
Also available from waterstones.co.uk, amazon.co.uk and barnesandnoble.com
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
-
This minimalist seaside house in Cornwall offers the dream WFH view
UK-based practice Of Architecture joins the Wallpaper* Architects’ Directory 2023, our annual round-up of exciting emerging studios
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Ruth Tomlinson’s rubies bring vibrancy to textured gold rings
Ruth Tomlinson embraces the bold hues of rubies in new jewellery collection, Montepuez
By Hannah Silver Published
-
The iconic British house: key examples explored
New book ‘The Iconic British House’ by Dominic Bradbury explores the country’s best residential examples since 1900
By Ellie Stathaki Published