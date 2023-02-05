Bizzarrini Giotto is a future-statement supercar from a reborn brand

This is the Bizzarrini Giotto, a first render of a new supercar from the reborn Italian sports car manufacturer. The Bizzarrini name returned in 2020, initially in order to revisit the most striking racing machines from this little-known Italian brand. The revived brand’s first car, the 5300 GT Corsa Revival, arrived early last year, painstakingly recreated from a storied, Le Mans-winning 1965 original using traditional construction methods.

Bizzarrini Giotto and 5300 GT Revival (Image credit: Bizzarrini)

Now the Bizzarrini stable is expanding, only this time the design is all new. The Giotto is named for the brand’s namesake, Giotto Bizzarrini, a legendary automotive engineer best known for guiding Ferrari’s iconic 250 GTO to production and for designing Lamborghini’s brand-defining V12 engine in the early 1960s.

(Image credit: Bizzarrini)

The Bizzarini Giotto, shown here in renders and a sketch, has been designed by Giorgetto Giugiaro, perhaps the best-known and most accomplished of all post-war Italian automotive designers. Still working at the age of 84, at the time of writing, the master now works alongside his son Fabrizio as GFG Style. Both contributed to the form of this exceptionally low two-seater, with its deep, fold-like air intakes cutting into the nose and flanks.

(Image credit: Bizzarrini)

For the revived brand, the partnership marks another welcome return, for the elder Giugiaro contributed to the lines of the original Bizzarrini 5300 GT during his time at Bertone. Throughout the company’s relatively precarious first period of existence, just over 133 examples of the 5300 GT were built, with no two being exactly the same thanks to handcrafted processes and subtle changes in bodywork and mechanical specification.

(Image credit: Bizzarrini)

The new Giotto will be built to exacting tolerances from carbon fibre, with strong hints of the dual bonnet vents that gave the original models their ‘face’. Other elements brought into the modern era include the wrap-around rear windscreen and the prominent central location of the Bizzarrini badge.

Bizzarrini 5300 GT Revival (Image credit: Bizzarrini)

Other than that, it’s a clean sheet of paper. Bizzarrini is proposing the Giotto incorporates a V12, mounted in the rear-mid position (the 5300 GT was front-mid-engined), but other details are notably scarce. Given Giotto’s early relationship with Lamborghini, it seems likely that the reborn Bizzarrini will once again partner with the supercar maker to source the ‘exclusive naturally aspirated V12 engine’ planned for the car.

(Image credit: Bizzarrini)

It might seem strange to be ushering in a new, conventionally powered supercar in what are surely the twilight years of combustion. But in this rarefied market sector, cars are collected, rather than used, perhaps only driven sparingly on the track. The company’s newly appointed chief technology officer, Chris Porritt – an experienced engineer with stints at Aston Martin, Tesla and Rimac – describes the Giotto as ‘a car that appeals to those experienced drivers seeking purity, authenticity and rarity’.

For now, Bizzarrini is busy building the 24 units of the 5300 GT Corsa Revival, with the Giotto slated to start testing next year. A ten-year strategy will see the company continue to dig into its historic portfolio for inspiration, and hopefully continue Giotto Bizzarrini’s fabled talent for innovation.

