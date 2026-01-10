Designers craft wooden furniture to mark LA wildfires anniversary

‘From the Upper Valley in the Foothills’ (on view at Marta, LA, until 31 January 2026) brings together two dozen creatives from the city to transform trees cleared from fire-damaged areas

By
published
in News
furniture made from wood salvaged from the LA wildfires
Furniture by Vince Skelly created as part of ‘From the Upper Valley in the Foothills’, on view at Marta, LA, until 31 January 2026
(Image credit: Courtesy Vince Skelly - Marta LA)

In January 2025, wildfires tore through Los Angeles, devastating the neighbourhoods of Altadena and the Pacific Palisades in particular, and causing widespread damage. 30 people lost their lives, and more than 16,000 homes and structures were burned.

A year later, the LA design and art gallery Marta is presenting a group show of crafted wooden furniture made from trees cleared from Altadena after the Eaton Fire. Titled ‘From the Upper Valley in the Foothills’ (until 31 January 2026), and organised with the sculptor and designer Vince Skelly, the show celebrates the resilience and the regenerative potential of wood, but also of LA’s communities.

‘From the Upper Valley in the Foothills’: creative responses to the LA wildfires on view at Marta

wooden stool by Vince Skelly, made of wood salvaged from the LA wildfires

Stool by Vince Skelly

(Image credit: Courtesy Vince Skelly - Marta LA)

Two dozen designers from the city, each with their own experiences of the fires, have participated. ‘I wanted the show to feel like a true community response to the fires, so we focused on featuring local designers and artists,’ explains Skelly.

The participants partnered with Angel City Lumber, which sources locally downed trees for use in community projects. The lumber mill collected wood cleared from Altadena, including Aleppo pine, cedar, coastal live oak and shamel ash.

Each individual or duo of makers was asked to transform the wood into objects of rest and contemplation. 30% of all proceeds from sales of the objects at the show is being donated to the non-profit organisation Greenline Housing to aid in ongoing rebuilding efforts in Altadena.

Wooden stool made of wildfires wood, by Sam Klemick

Stool carved from Aleppo pine by Sam Klemick

(Image credit: Courtesy Sam Klemick - Marta LA)

Sam Klemick – one of the Wallpaper* USA 400 – hand-carved a stool out of Aleppo pine, designed to resemble fabric draped over a small table. To address the naturally occurring checks in the wood, she added small wooden ‘patches’ that prevent cracks from expanding, and referencing the patchwork techniques she uses in her upholstery work.

‘Patchworking, to me, is about mending something that is broken or needs repair,’ says Klemick. ‘That idea became especially meaningful as I reflected on the source of the lumber used for the show and its connection to the Altadena community.’

Wooden stool made of wildfires wood, by Sam Klemick

(Image credit: Courtesy Sam Klemick - Marta LA)

Klemick says she will ‘never forget’ the morning after the fires began. ‘The sky was dark and grey and ash rained down heavily as I walked to my car. I was fortunate to live outside the evacuation zone, but I still headed to a friend’s house to hunker down. It was all so surreal; if you didn’t lose your home, you had a close friend that did.’

For her, the show ‘creates a space to remember and reflect – and not move on like business as usual,’ she says. ‘It’s easy for people to come together immediately after something like this happens, but the endurance of support a year later, and for years to come, also really matters.’

carved wooden stool made from wildfires salvaged wood in LA, and featuring carved ears

Stool by Vincent Pocsik

(Image credit: Courtesy Vincent Pocsik - Marta LA)

Artist and designer Vincent Pocsik, who often depicts human body parts in his sculptural and furniture works, made a stool out of cedar and cherry wood, featuring ears. ‘I believe wood has a very high absorption of energy,’ he says. ‘Since this piece of cedar was salvaged from the fires I knew it would be holding so much of that energy and I wanted to honour that.’ The inclusion of ears signifies the ‘absorption and understanding’ that the material holds, he explains.

‘I think a show like this does speak to the resilience of this city and its creative community, as well as the resilience of humans in general,’ says Pocsik. ‘If the wood is telling a story in this show, it is saying that it survived and still has life to give.’

‘If the wood is telling a story in this show, it is saying that it survived and still has life to give’

Vincent Pocsik

Block of wood with nails spelling words on its surface

Rachel Shillander’s ‘Power Pole’

(Image credit: Courtesy Rachel Shillander - Marta LA)

Architect-designer Rachel Shillander’s piece, ‘Power Pole’, is a stool made from a single salvaged block of coastal live oak. The surface is worked, or as she explains, ‘embroidered’ with nails, creating shimmering images and text. Featured are the lyrics to a folk song commonly associated with the Great Chicago Fire of 1871, ‘Old Lady Leary’, but rewritten for the Los Angeles fires. Elsewhere Shillander depicts flames and a compass.

‘The work draws on folklore, nostalgia, and the way societies narrate catastrophe,’ she says. ‘Visually, the stool recalls the base of a neighbourhood power pole, layered over time with nails, notices, flyers and information, recording community life.’

Wooden furniture made from wood salvaged from the LA wildfires

Bench by Shin Okuda and Kristin Dickson-Okuda

(Image credit: Courtesy Shin Okuda - Marta LA)

Shin Okuda, founder of design studio Waka Waka, worked with his textile designer wife Kristin Dickson-Okuda to create a bench from a trunk section of an ash tree. Featuring a single decorative cushion, the minimally crafted bench provides a place to rest close to the ground.

furniture carved from wood salvaged from the LA wildfires

Bench by Ryan Belli

(Image credit: Courtesy Ryan Belli - Marta LA)

Designer Ryan Belli, meanwhile, created a furniture piece out of Ponderosa pine that acts both as bench and monument, with a boulder-like form for sitting on and a carved ‘gravestone’ topped by a small aluminium urn that symbolises the fragility of life. ‘The devastating fires provided a terrifying reminder of the temporal nature of all things,’ says Belli. His takeaway: ‘Be nice to yourself and others.’

‘From the Upper Valley in the Foothills’ is on view at Marta, LA, until 31 January 2026

3021 Rowena Avenue, Los Angeles, California, 90039 – 2004

furniture made from wood salvaged from the LA wildfires

Asher Gillman

(Image credit: Courtesy Asher Gillman - Marta La)

furniture made from wood salvaged from the LA wildfires

Ellie Richards

(Image credit: Courtesy Ellie Richards - Marta LA)

furniture made from wood salvaged from the LA wildfires

Marley White 

(Image credit: Courtesy Marley White - Marta LA)

furniture made from wood salvaged from the LA wildfires

Snyder DePass

(Image credit: Courtesy Snyder DePass - Marta LA)
Francesca Perry

Francesca Perry is a London-based writer and editor covering design and culture. She has written for the Financial Times, CNN, The New York Times and Wired. She is the former editor of ICON magazine and a former editor at The Guardian. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸