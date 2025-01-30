Polestar’s performance DNA is pushed to the fore by the new Arctic Circle collection
Designed for scything across snowy race circuits, the three modified models that make up the Polestar Arctic Circle collection show the company’s sporting abilities to the full
Polestar gets back to its Nordic roots with a trio of one-off Arctic Circle models, inspired by cold climates, rallying and performance heritage and robust, contemporary design. Building on the first Polestar 2 Arctic Circle model, shown back in 2022, the company has now added a Polestar 3 and Polestar 4 variant, all of which demonstrate a number of upgrades and enhancements to better suit speedy motoring in snowy conditions.
Michael Lohscheller, the company’s new CEO, describes the Arctic Circle collection as an illustration of Polestar’s performance DNA, ‘rooted in motorsport and combined with Scandinavian design’. The three cars are going to make their public debut at the Austrian 2025 FAT Ice Race in Zell am See, where they will be put through their paces. There’s also a short film online about the creation of the cars and showing them in action.
‘At the FAT Ice Race we will showcase that on ice there is nothing better than a Polestar,’ Lohscheller continues. ‘We are really excited to be part of this special event with the full Polestar model line-up, where it’s all about car culture and the performance experience.’
Polestar has always kept a weather eye on the importance of performance, with a dedicated head of Driving Dynamics, Joakim Rydholm, overseeing the driving characteristics of all its models. Like many manufacturers, Polestar hones its cars within the Arctic Circle in northern Sweden, where there’s a significant industry dedicated to automotive testing. Rydholm, an accomplished rally driver in Sweden, ensures that every Polestar gets its own distinctive dynamic character.
‘The Polestar 2 Arctic Circle was something truly special,’ Rydholm says. ‘To now apply that formula to our two new SUVs has been a fun and challenging task. We have worked closely with our leading technology partners to bring bespoke engineering solutions to these cars that emphasise our performance DNA – and make them incredibly fun to drive.’
The Swedish-built Arctic Circle collection incorporates the premium Long range Dual motor set-up for each of the three cars, with the addition of raised ride height and studded Pirelli tyres, riding on OZ Racing wheels and three-way adjustable Öhlins dampers. At the front there are Quad Evo front spotlights from Stedi and Recaro bucket seats add to the rally feel, as do the rally-inspired mud flaps and tow hook (finished in Polestar’s signature ‘Swedish Gold’).
The Polestar 3 Arctic Circle gets a Stedi ST4K roof light bar and the 2 and 3 both get Thule WingBar Edge roof rails. On the roof of the Polestar 4 you’ll find custom ski fixings. Onboard there’s additional storage and specialist recovery equipment. The winter months have seen a relative blizzard of snow-capable concepts, from the recent Audi Q6 e-tron offroad concept to the wild Genesis GV60 Mountain Intervention Vehicle Concept.
Polestar launched the 3 and 4 models last year. 2025 should see the arrival of the Polestar 5, a four-door GT. Last week the company also announced the arrival of another model, Polestar 7, a compact SUV. Sadly, there are no plans to produce the Arctic Circle collection.
Polestar.com, @Polestarcars.com
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
