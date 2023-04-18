Polestar 4 SUV coupé makes a sleek debut, pushing the brand further upmarket

Polestar is positioning the newly revealed Polestar 4 as a ‘new breed of SUV coupé’, a nod to the new model’s combination of raised ride height and sleek roofline. Unlike other self-described SUV coupés, which tend to be transformed from existing SUV models (the Mercedes GLS Coupe, Porsche Cayenne Coupé, the BMW X6, etc), the 4 was a clean-sheet design.

Polestar 4 SUV coupé

(Image credit: Polestar)

Intended to sit in between the Polestar 2 and Polestar 3 models, the new arrival will be built at the company’s factory in Hangzhou Bay, China, from November 2023. The forms were previewed by the Precept Concept, although the finished design has a rather chunkier and solid feel.

(Image credit: Polestar)

One aspect of the design carried over from the concept is the complete absence of a rear window. Instead, a camera relays a view on a hi-def screen in place of the rear-view mirror (a system used in Maserati’s MC20, amongst other cars). This allows for more space in the rear, with reclining seats, and a customisable ambient lighting system. A full-length glass roof comes as standard.

(Image credit: Polestar)

Other interior innovations include the extensive use of recycled materials in the interior, where many of the key surfaces and components have been made from the same base material (making for easier recycling). For example, the seats have a tailored knit made from 100 per cent recycled polyester, developed in collaboration with the Swedish School of Textiles (Borås Textilhögskolan). Floor carpets are made from materials including reclaimed fishing nets and natural fibre polypropylene is used in the door trims.

(Image credit: Polestar)

The fastest car built by the company to date, thanks to a 102 kWh battery and the 400kW output of the dual motor version, which reaches 62mph in 3.8 seconds. Projected range for the long-range model is 372 miles, with ultra-fast 200kW charging available. The Polestar 4 will also provide power to external devices and there’s an onboard heat pump to help precondition the cabin and battery.

(Image credit: Polestar)

Onboard information is provided by Google’s Android Automotive OS, and a large landscape screen provides mapping data and other systems. Google Assistant and Play are also built in, with the latter putting sounds through an optional Harman Kardon audio system. Apple CarPlay is also included.

(Image credit: Polestar)

The Polestar 4 bristles with sensors, including a total of twelve cameras, twelve ultrasonic sensors and a radar system. The head-up display even has a ‘snow mode’, which uses yellow graphics instead of white to improve visibility. The sensors come into their own with the optional Pilot Pack, which includes features like lane change assistance and other sensor driven driving functions.

Polestar 4, available from Q1 2024, price c£55,000, Polestar.com (opens in new tab)