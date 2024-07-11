Polestar springs a surprise on the Goodwood crowds, the new Concept BST
The Polestar Concept BST imagines a high-performance variant of the EV maker’s upcoming droptop flagship model
This is the dramatic Polestar Concept BST, a new experimental high-performance design that bolsters the top end of the EV maker’s prospective line-up. The concept, which is making its global debut at the UK’s Goodwood Festival of Speed in July 2024, will be joined by the newly released Polestar 3 and the forthcoming Polestar 4, capping a period of remarkable growth for the company.
The company is also showing its Polestar 6 Concept and giving it a run up Goodwood’s famous hillclimb course, a moment that’ll be the electric roadster concept’s dynamic debut. Polestar Concept BST takes the elegant drop-top looks of the Polestar 6 and amps up the aggression with a much wider track and vast rear wing.
Polestar Concept BST: a Goodwood tease
There are also hugely flared wheelarches, 22in wheels and a deeply vented front bonnet, across which the ‘6’ logo is subtly but firmly emblazoned. ‘Now we are a brand with three models in production it’s great to see them here together for the first time at a global event,’ says Thomas Ingenlath, CEO of Polestar.
‘Goodwood Festival of Speed is full of the most exciting cars and the most enthusiastic crowds,’ Ingenlath continues, ‘so it’s the perfect place for us to tease our Polestar Concept BST.’ Describing the concept as a ‘demonstration of how far we can push our performance brand’, the design hints at how Polestar might develop its own performance sub-brand or distinct line of higher output models in the future, as first seen in the recent Polestar 2 BST Edition 230.
The Polestar name originally started out as a Volvo sub-brand, but as the other company (a former parent, then sister, then distant relative) increasingly focused on simplicity, space and elegance, the new Polestar brand found it had fresh space in the growing EV market.
‘BST is Polestar turned up to 11 if you will,’ Ingenlath says, making a play for the likes of Porsche, Audi and even Lucid for a big slice of the prestigious high power, high tech electric car sector. Polestars 5 and 6 are still a few years out, with both Polestar 3 and Polestar 4 are available to order and the excellent Polestar 2 still occupying a niche of its own.
Another niche that the company can claim is as battery supplier to Candela’s C-8 Polestar Edition electric hydrofoil. This dramatic watercraft was also on standby to give select guest a short voyage just a few miles from the rolling car-festooned hills of Goodwood.
Wallpaper* Newsletter + Free Download
For a free digital copy of August Wallpaper*, celebrating Creative America, sign up today to receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories
For details of Polestar Test Drives, visit Polestar.com
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
-
2024 RIBA National Awards: browse the list of worthy winners
The 2024 RIBA National Awards have been announced, comprising 26 projects across the UK
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Tour Gundari, the unspoilt retreat to know, on breathtaking Greek island Folegandros
Gundari, set high on rugged cliffs overlooking the Aegean Sea, boasts Cycladic-style suites and villas designed by Athens studio Block722
By Emma Love Published
-
‘Craft is a cornerstone of Italian culture’: Luca Faloni on creating the perfect linen shirt
Italian designer Luca Faloni speaks to Wallpaper* about the craft behind his latest linen collection, which spans shirts, tailoring and baseball caps, with each one designed to get better with age
By Jack Moss Published
-
24 transportation design innovations for 2024
From electric cars to new airports and sports boats, here’s a non-exhaustive list of 24 of the most interesting transportation design innovations to expect in the coming year
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Year in review: top 10 transport design stories of 2023, selected by Wallpaper’s Jonathan Bell
Jonathan Bell’s top 10 transport design stories of 2023 span from electric campers and microcars to flying yachts and classic car recreations
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Polestar 3 launches with a campaign shaped by Benedict Redgrove and INK
Hyperreal photographic renderings splice the upcoming Polestar 3 electric SUV into a dramatic modern landscape, using designs by Zaha Hadid Architects
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Polestar 4 SUV coupé makes a sleek debut, pushing the brand further upmarket
Polestar 4, another bright light in the Swedish company’s firmament, is an SUV coupé that majors on style, technology and sustainability
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Polestar 2 BST Edition 230 announced, a performance-focused limited edition
The Polestar 2 BST Edition 230 has been tuned and tweaked and set for a limited production
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
New Polestar design studio in Gothenburg reshapes and restores an icon of corporate architecture
Polestar’s Thomas Ingenlath and Maximilian Missoni tell Wallpaper* about their company’s brand new Gothenburg studios and future direction
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Polestar Snow Space: showroom built of snow joins the Arctic design landscape
The new Polestar Snow Space in Finland is not only a retail showroom, but a temple to architecture, design, engineering and the circular economy
By Naomi Moriyama Published
-
Limited-edition Cake Makka Polestar e-moped shows sky-blue thinking
Electric car specialist Polestar furthers its partnership with e-moped expert Cake, creating a new limited edition of their Makka Polestar urban moped
By Jonathan Bell Published