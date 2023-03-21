Polestar 2 BST Edition 230 announced, a performance-focused limited edition

The acclaimed Polestar 2 is getting another high-performance edition, announced today. The Polestar 2 BST Edition 230 is available to order now – just 230 examples will be made.

Polestar 2 BST Edition 230

(Image credit: Polestar)

The no-nonsense Swedish EV brand is using the 2 platform to push the envelope. Whilst the Polestar 1 was a sleek hybrid derived from a Volvo concept car, the 2 and the forthcoming Polestar 3 are more indicative of the brand’s long-term plans.

This is the second time the company has enhanced the basic Polestar 2 platform with some performance-focused details. The original BST edition included chassis modifications to lower the ride height and stiffen the dynamics. The new edition – described as a ‘drop’ by CEO Thomas Ingenlath in a conscious nod to the fashion cycle – adds cosmetic improvements to the package.

(Image credit: Polestar)

‘Limited drops like the Polestar BST Edition 230 allow us to explore colours, graphics and materials in faster and more creative ways,’ Ingenlath says. The result is starkly graphic, with a choice of exclusive green ‘Nebula’ or black ‘Space’ paintwork, both of which can be paired with an optional full-length body stripe.

(Image credit: Polestar)

Inside, there’s MicroSuede textile on the seats and steering wheel inserts incorporating partly recycled Nubuck textile, with the strongly contrasting seat belt webbing providing a bright spot in amongst the athletic minimalism.

(Image credit: Polestar)

The chassis upgrades remain the same as the original edition, developed in conjunction with Swedish tuning specialists Öhlins. Unique 21-inch wheels finish off the package. Although there’s no power increase over the standard car’s 350 kW, the new 2 should carve up corners with more aplomb.

Lest we forget, the Polestar name has its origins in a Volvo-focused racing division, dedicated to tuning up the company’s internal combustion engined cars for track work. Polestar Racing is now Cyan Racing, but the spirit of performance remains embedded in the EV company’s approach.

(Image credit: Polestar)

Polestar 2 BST Edition 230, £73,900, Polestar.com (opens in new tab)