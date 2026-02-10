In Palm Springs, a Donald Wexler midcentury home is on the market for under $2 million
Just in time for Palm Springs Modernism Week 2026, The Royal Singapore, designed by Wexler in 1966, could be yours
Just in time for Palm Springs Modernism Week, which kicks off this Thursday (12 February 2026), a remarkable midcentury home designed by Donald Wexler is on the market. The four-bed, three-bath, Royal Singapore, designed in 1966, is listed at $1,825,000, and is an example of California desert architecture, a home that responds to its climate.
Tour The Royal Singapore, designed by Donald Wexler in 1966
Located in Green Fairway Estates (now part of the Tahquitz Creek Golf Neighborhood) in South Palm Springs, the property is currently home to Jamie Strong, the co-founder of the independent record label Innovative Leisure. The Royal Singapore sits against unobstructed views of the Tahquitz Creek golf course and San Jacinto Mountains.
The residence has subtle nods to Polynesian design, while boasting Wexler’s typical open-plan layouts, steel construction, and effortless indoor-outdoor living. Outside the home is a rubber tree, which leads visitors into the courtyard, with Wexler's signature custom water feature at its heart.
Through the double door entry, a raised walnut-panelled hall steps down to polished concrete flooring. In the centre of the open floor plan is a fully restored Alexander Cone fireplace. All four of the bedrooms are spacious, with two boasting seating areas, while all of the bathrooms offer period tile work.
The home has a new kitchen, with a breakfast bar, a formal dining room and a family room. The garden has a backdrop against the golf course and mountain vistas. Here, visitors will find a kidney-shaped saltwater Pebble Tex pool, a barbecue area, and fresh landscaping. For those interested in purchasing the property, artworks and furnishings are available to buy separately, to complete the modernist gem.
For enquiries about the listing please visit www.uniquecaliforniaproperty.com
Tianna Williams is Wallpaper’s staff writer. When she isn’t writing extensively across varying content pillars, ranging from design and architecture to travel and art, she also helps put together the daily newsletter. She enjoys speaking to emerging artists, designers and architects, writing about gorgeously designed houses and restaurants, and day-dreaming about her next travel destination.