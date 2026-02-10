Just in time for Palm Springs Modernism Week, which kicks off this Thursday (12 February 2026), a remarkable midcentury home designed by Donald Wexler is on the market. The four-bed, three-bath, Royal Singapore, designed in 1966, is listed at $1,825,000, and is an example of California desert architecture, a home that responds to its climate.

(Image credit: Cameron Carothers)

Tour The Royal Singapore, designed by Donald Wexler in 1966

Located in Green Fairway Estates (now part of the Tahquitz Creek Golf Neighborhood) in South Palm Springs, the property is currently home to Jamie Strong, the co-founder of the independent record label Innovative Leisure. The Royal Singapore sits against unobstructed views of the Tahquitz Creek golf course and San Jacinto Mountains.

(Image credit: Cameron Carothers)

(Image credit: Cameron Carothers)

(Image credit: Cameron Carothers)

The residence has subtle nods to Polynesian design, while boasting Wexler’s typical open-plan layouts, steel construction, and effortless indoor-outdoor living. Outside the home is a rubber tree, which leads visitors into the courtyard, with Wexler's signature custom water feature at its heart.

(Image credit: Cameron Carothers)

(Image credit: Cameron Carothers)

Through the double door entry, a raised walnut-panelled hall steps down to polished concrete flooring. In the centre of the open floor plan is a fully restored Alexander Cone fireplace. All four of the bedrooms are spacious, with two boasting seating areas, while all of the bathrooms offer period tile work.

(Image credit: Cameron Carothers)

(Image credit: Cameron Carothers)

The home has a new kitchen, with a breakfast bar, a formal dining room and a family room. The garden has a backdrop against the golf course and mountain vistas. Here, visitors will find a kidney-shaped saltwater Pebble Tex pool, a barbecue area, and fresh landscaping. For those interested in purchasing the property, artworks and furnishings are available to buy separately, to complete the modernist gem.

(Image credit: Cameron Carothers)

(Image credit: Cameron Carothers)

(Image credit: Cameron Carothers)

(Image credit: Cameron Carothers)

For enquiries about the listing please visit www.uniquecaliforniaproperty.com

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors