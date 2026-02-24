At the Royal Academy of Arts, Rose Wylie is bold, raw and joyful
‘Rose Wylie: The Picture Comes First’ is the artist's largest retrospective yet
Who is Rose Wylie? Born in Kent, England, in 1934, the painter underwent a traditional artistic education at Folkestone and Dover School of Art, and at the Royal College of Art in London. But there, the conventional story ends. Drawn to eclectic inspirations and with a bold, raw style, Wylie eschews cultural parameters; her work is a gorgeous mish-mash of the high- and low-brow that finds inspiration everywhere.
It is a diversity that defines her major new retrospective at the Royal Academy of Arts, her largest to date, which unites over 90 paintings and drawings, from her most famous works to the rarely seen.
The exhibition is visually striking, with the sheer scale of Wylie’s works embodying a desire to create immersive other worlds. Paintings are large-scale and impactful, seeking a joyfulness evident from the start.
The works are arranged thematically, and we begin with Wylie’s early memories of living in Kent and London’s Bayswater during the Second World War. Here, she is attempting to make sense of the foreboding doodlebugs, which are ominous black presences hovering over dogs and ducks splashing in puddles in the park.
We cycle through Wylie’s memories alongside her. The artist documents her day pictorially, as a form of diary-keeping, with no distinction made between the mundane and the magical. In her hands, omelettes are things of beauty, yellowly oozing cheese onto finely decorated blue and white plates. Food is a common theme, but everything attracts Wylie’s attention, from hands and birds, to leaves, bees, rats and cats. She draws every day, in sketchbooks or on scraps of paper, capturing things she sees in the garden, or on the news or the internet.
The ubiquity of the objects belies their luscious composition. Thick brushstrokes and glorious bright colours speak to Wylie’s love of the sumptuousness of her chosen medium. She doesn’t like too much ‘pernickety, precious fiddling about’ she has said, and it shows in her raw outlines and tangible representation. In one series of four monochromatic animal paintings, Wylie forgets her paintbrush entirely, smearing and coaxing the paint directly with her hands.
Seeing the 90 works gathered together emphasises Wylie’s embrace of the cultural prism. Pop culture, film references, football, art dinners, newspaper stories, biblical references – all are fodder for her rich imagination and love of life, a mischievous retelling of her traditional art-school background.
Upon entering the show, you receive Rose Wylie’s A-Z, a small catalogue she wrote to accompany the 2025 exhibition ‘Flick and Float’ at the Zentrum Paul Klee, Bern. The texts inside reference what is significant to her, from A for Abstraction to Z for Zeitgeist (‘gloomy’ is her only comment for the latter). Her selection, and her paintings, are defined by a freedom, from hierarchy and expectation. Wylie is an artist confident and joyful in her identity. Under T, she chooses Taboo, adding: ‘Not sure there are any.’
‘Rose Wylie: The Picture Comes First ’at the Royal Academy of Arts from 28 February – 19 April 2026
Hannah Silver is a writer and editor with over 20 years of experience in journalism, spanning national newspapers and independent magazines. Currently Art, Culture, Watches & Jewellery Editor of Wallpaper*, she has overseen offbeat art trends and conducted in-depth profiles for print and digital, as well as writing and commissioning extensively across the worlds of culture and luxury since joining in 2019.