This striking Spanish house makes the most of a tricky plot in a good area
A Spanish house perched on a steep slope in the leafy suburbs of Barcelona, Raúl Sánchez Architects’ Casa Magarola features colourful details, vintage designs and hidden balconies
There are many ways to deal with a sloping site, including burying houses in the hillside or creating huge retaining walls. Here, at Spanish house Casa Magarola in Barcelona’s affluent Sant Cugat del Vallés, a team of architects led by Raúl Sánchez have gone for a more subtle approach.
Supported by a handful of structural, slender concrete ‘legs’ connected by exceptionally thin reinforced concrete slabs, the private residence barely touches the ground, leaving the terrain almost intact – only two out of the site’s existing 40 trees were removed during construction. This light touch extends to the interiors, designed as a seamless open space.
Step inside this colourful Spanish house
Yet a first look at the 175 sq m house from the street reveals nothing of its airy open-plan living and stunning views. A white metal fence protects a terracotta-hued block, ‘a regular and hermetic volume’. It is only when you follow the stairs down to a square entrance balcony, enveloped by a green canopy, that the scenery starts to slowly reveal itself.
There is no traditional front door, but a series of floor-to-ceiling windows that open onto a spacious kitchen-dining area with a concrete and Ceppo di gré stone island. A built-in bench runs along the entire glazed façade, leading to a cosy living room complete with a fireplace. Hidden away in a central block are a bathroom and pantry.
‘Once inside, the connection between indoors and outdoors is fluid and constant: the surrounding trees, with branches brushing against the façades, and the distant views of the valley and mountains, are revealed in every corner, creating a continuous dialogue between the house and its environment,’ explains the architects.
A coral spiral staircase links the living area to the upstairs bedroom and top-floor roof terrace. Its first step is an enormous piece of local rock that ‘pays tribute to Carlo Scarpa’s approach to staircases, always conceived as an invitation to ascend.’
This unique element encapsulates the project’s philosophy: to create a home that both respects and enhances the natural beauty of its surroundings. Despite having no usable garden due to the site’s steepness, the highly energy-efficient home (complete with solar panels and a rainwater collection system) feels thoroughly connected to the outside, thanks to its terraces but also its carefully positioned windows.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
On the H-shaped upper floor, two hidden balconies flank a central hallway. As well as framing sideways views of the landscape, they allow natural light to flow into more private spaces, including a shower room. A series of lattice screens adds privacy to the street-facing façade.
Equally precise are the interiors, showcasing a series of vintage pieces from Fenix Originals. These range from 1960s Vico Magistretti chairs in the kitchen, to a Jasper Morrison cork stool, Nani Marquina rug and Joan Antoni Blanc floorlamp in the living room.
Sourced from Víctor Lope Arte Contemporáneo, artworks by Spanish artists including Manu Manu Muñoz, Francisco Suárez, Catalina Montaña and Iñigo Arregi are dotted throughout the house.
Léa Teuscher is a Sub-Editor at Wallpaper*. A former travel writer and production editor, she joined the magazine over a decade ago, and has been sprucing up copy and attempting to write clever headlines ever since. Having spent her childhood hopping between continents and cultures, she’s a fan of all things travel, art and architecture. She has written three Wallpaper* City Guides on Geneva, Strasbourg and Basel.
-
David Rockwell’s Milan Design Week presentation is a love letter to cork
Rockwell Group’s Casa Cork installation showcases this under-appreciated material, which is infinitely recyclable and sequesters carbon for decades
By Anna Solomon Published
-
Neko Health expands in London with a new Spitalfields site. We take a scan
What’s it like to experience Neko Health’s ultra-high-tech health scanning system? Wallpaper* went under the laser lights to find out
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Everything you need to know about Italy's Lake Maggiore, according to Formafantasma
From baroque gardens to panoramic views, Andrea Trimarchi and Simone Farresin show us around this Italian escape
By Sofia de la Cruz Published
-
This brutalist apartment in Barcelona is surprisingly soft and gentle
The renovated brutalist apartment by Cometa Architects is a raw yet gentle gem in the heart of the city
By Tianna Williams Published
-
A brutalist house in Spain embraces its wild and tangled plot
House X is a formidable, brutalist house structure on a semi-rural plot in central Spain, shaped by Bojaus Arquitectura to reflect the robust flora and geology of the local landscape
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Antoni Gaudí: a guide to the architect’s magical world
Catalan creative Antoni Gaudí has been a unique figure in global architectural history; we delve into the magical world of his mesmerising creations
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
The case of Casa Batlló: inside Antoni Gaudí’s ‘happiest’ work
Casa Batlló by Catalan master architect Antoni Gaudí has just got a refresh; we find out more
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Bodegas Faustino Winery celebrates process through its versatile vaulted visitor centre
Bodegas Faustino Winery completes extension by Foster + Partners in Spain, marking a new chapter to the long-standing history between the architecture practice and their client
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Playball Studio's architecture balances the organic and the technical
Playball Studio, a young Indo-Spanish design practice, features in the Wallpaper* Architects’ Directory 2024
By Pallavi Mehra Published
-
In Palma, beloved watch boutique Relojeria Alemana gets a dramatic revamp
Edificio RA for Relojeria Alemana has been redesigned by OHLAB, refreshing a historical landmark in Palma, Mallorca with a 21st-century twist
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Santiago Bernabéu stadium redesign: a sneak peek into the works
We take a tour of the Santiago Bernabéu stadium in Madrid, as the beloved sports facility is being given a refresh
By Agnish Ray Published