How did you sleep? It’s the first question my partner asks every morning – and the one I dread answering the most, after a night of tossing and turning (and it goes without saying that I’m not alone in this struggle).

Enter Diome, a newly founded wellness brand on a mission to remedy our collective, sleepless plight, with its debut supplement Rested. ‘We would love to live in a world where our brand doesn’t even need to exist,’ says Diome’s CEO Jianne Jamil. ‘But that’s not realistic. Today, we all live an insane and constantly “on” lifestyle – as much as we want to change it, that’s not always possible.’

Among the 15 ingredients, black pepper ‘helped with digestion, and also with [natural] melatonin production’, says Emilie Delanoue, Diome’s director of product (Image credit: Courtesy Diome)

So, how does Diome’s Rested supplement work, exactly? As Jamil and Emilie Delanoue, the brand’s director of product, explain, Rested takes a multi-targeted approach to address nervous system functionality. In turn, this apparently relaxes the body through reducing stress and anxiety, improving metabolism, as well as promoting digestive health and helping liver detoxification.

It took the brand three years to create its first product. ‘We were never going to just launch a supplement to just have something out there, or for the sake of it,’ Jamil says. ‘It had to be really special, innovative, effective. Something we believed in. We were very clear on what we were testing, and all the samples – and final supplements – were created in collaboration with pharmacists. There was rigour there from the start.’

Lemon Verbena is featured for its antioxidant properties, helping to protect the ‘cerebral environment’ (Image credit: Courtesy Diome)

‘We wanted something safe. We wanted something effective, but also something non-addictive,’ adds Delanoue. ‘We are very proud of what we have created with Rested. The dosage is very adaptable, which we took into consideration when testing the ingredients.’

Cardamom is included for its ability to soothe digestion (Image credit: Courtesy Diome)

Said ingredients – 15, to be exact – are packed into a single capsule in meticulously measured doses. This includes chamomile, Californian poppy, lemon verbena and rosemary. Black pepper enhances the absorption in the formula, says Delanoue: ‘Black pepper is very interesting. It's helped with digestion, and also with [natural] melatonin production.’

As well as being free from melatonin and CBD, Rested excludes pesticides, GMO, additional flavours, colours, added sugar, gluten, yeast, dairy, soy and nuts from its make-up. Every ingredient is traceable and grown by local producers, where possible.

Linden, states the brand, helps with relaxation and facilitates the onset, duration and quality of sleep (Image credit: Courtesy Diome)

The capsules are contained in an elegant, recyclable jar made from violet glass to preserve their potency, with branding that seamlessly sits on my nightstand as I try the supplement for myself.

True to Delanoue’s words, I gradually learned how to adapt the dosage for my own needs. Diome recommends two to four capsules per night’s sleep. I start with two a night and, to my surprise, find a deeper sleep descends quicker than usual. Unlike with melatonin, the next day doesn’t begin in a drowsy haze. But I learn to vary my personal use from 1 to 2 capsules depending on how my body feels.

Jamil and Delanoue are keen to add that Rested is not a one-size-fits-all solution to sleep struggles. After all, a supplement is called a supplement for good reason, and Diome does not shy away from expressing this. ‘With Diome, we wanted to create supplements that help our bodies do what they already know how to do,’ says Jamil. ‘We’re here to help people optimise their sleep, or how they feel in their body, however that may look for them.’