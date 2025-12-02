All the winners from The Fashion Awards 2025
Every winner from The Fashion Awards 2025, which took place at the Royal Albert Hall yesterday evening in a ceremony presented by Colman Domingo
Taking place on the first Monday of December at London’s Royal Albert Hall, The Fashion Awards are the culmination of a year in style. This year’s starry ceremony – guests in attendance included Sharon Stone, Cate Blanchett and Little Simz – was presented by the American actor Colman Domingo (‘he brings the presence, spark and originality that makes him such a compelling figure on and off screen,’ said British Fashion Council CEO Laura Weir, praising his own ‘standout year’). Meanwhile musical accompaniment came from Raye and Tems.
Taking the evening‘s top prize was Jonathan Anderson, who won Designer of the Year for the third consecutive year – this time, for JW Anderson and Dior, where he made his debut earlier this year. ‘I love being in the house of Dior because it’s a massive challenge,’ he said, thanking Delphine Arnault, CEO of Dior, as well as his team and atelier. ‘I believe in collaboration, thank you so much for this honour.’
British Womenswear and Menswear Designers of the Year were awarded to Sarah Burton at Givenchy and Grace Wales Bonner respectively, while the Vanguard award – which spotlights the best in rising talent – was won by Dilara Findikoglu. Elsewhere, Italian designer Brunello Cucinelli – who has built an empire from his headquarters in the picturesque Umbrian village of Solomeo – won Outstanding Achievement Award, following last year’s winner Tom Ford.
Below, catch up on all the winners from The Fashion Awards 2025.
Designer of the Year
Glenn Martens for Diesel and Maison Margiela
Jonathan Anderson for Dior and JW Anderson (WINNER)
Martine Rose for Martine Rose
Miuccia Prada for Miu Miu
Rick Owens for Rick Owens
Willy Chavarria for Willy Chavarria
British Womenswear Designer of the Year
Charlotte Knowles and Alexandre Arsenault for KNWLS
Emma Chopova and Laura Lowena for Chopova Lowena
Erdem Moralıoğlu for Erdem
Sarah Burton for Givenchy (WINNER)
Simone Rocha for Simone Rocha
British Menswear Designer of the Year
Craig Green for Craig Green
Foday Dumbuya for Labrum London
Grace Wales Bonner for Wales Bonner (WINNER)
Kiko Kostadinov for Kiko Kostadinov
Nicholas Daley for Nicholas Daley
Stefan Cooke and Jake Burt for Stefan Cooke
Vanguard
Aaron Esh for Aaron Esh
Dilara Fındıkoğlu for Dilara Fındıkoğlu (WINNER)
Feben for Feben
Steve O Smith for Steve O Smith
Tolu Coker for Tolu Coker
Torishéju Dumi for Torishéju
Model of the Year
Anok Yai
Isabella Blow Award for Fashion Creator
Rei Kawakubo, Adrian Joffe and Dickon Bowden, ‘recognised for their incredible contribution to the global fashion industry through the establishment of Dover Street Market (DSM)’
Special Recognition Award
15 Years of the BFC Fashion Trust, accepted by Tania Fares
Outstanding Achievement Award
Brunello Cucinelli
25 Years of Fashion East
Lulu Kennedy and Raphaelle Moore
Special Recognition Award
Delphine Arnault
Cultural Innovator Award
Little Simz
Pandora Style Moment of the Year Award
Sam Woolf
Costume Designer of the Year Award
Kate Hawley
Posthumous Outstanding Contribution to Fashion Award
Melanie Ward
Special Recognition Award for 100 years in the UK
Jack Moss is the Fashion & Beauty Features Director at Wallpaper*, having joined the team in 2022 as Fashion Features Editor. Previously the digital features editor at AnOther and digital editor at 10 Magazine, he has also contributed to numerous international publications and featured in ‘Dazed: 32 Years Confused: The Covers’, published by Rizzoli. He is particularly interested in the moments when fashion intersects with other creative disciplines – notably art and design – as well as championing a new generation of international talent and reporting from international fashion weeks. Across his career, he has interviewed the fashion industry’s leading figures, including Rick Owens, Pieter Mulier, Jonathan Anderson, Grace Wales Bonner, Christian Lacroix, Kate Moss and Manolo Blahnik.
