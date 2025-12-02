Taking place on the first Monday of December at London’s Royal Albert Hall, The Fashion Awards are the culmination of a year in style. This year’s starry ceremony – guests in attendance included Sharon Stone, Cate Blanchett and Little Simz – was presented by the American actor Colman Domingo (‘he brings the presence, spark and originality that makes him such a compelling figure on and off screen,’ said British Fashion Council CEO Laura Weir, praising his own ‘standout year’). Meanwhile musical accompaniment came from Raye and Tems.

Taking the evening‘s top prize was Jonathan Anderson, who won Designer of the Year for the third consecutive year – this time, for JW Anderson and Dior, where he made his debut earlier this year. ‘I love being in the house of Dior because it’s a massive challenge,’ he said, thanking Delphine Arnault, CEO of Dior, as well as his team and atelier. ‘I believe in collaboration, thank you so much for this honour.’

Designer of the Year, Jonathan Anderson (Image credit: Getty Images)

British Womenswear and Menswear Designers of the Year were awarded to Sarah Burton at Givenchy and Grace Wales Bonner respectively, while the Vanguard award – which spotlights the best in rising talent – was won by Dilara Findikoglu. Elsewhere, Italian designer Brunello Cucinelli – who has built an empire from his headquarters in the picturesque Umbrian village of Solomeo – won Outstanding Achievement Award, following last year’s winner Tom Ford.

Below, catch up on all the winners from The Fashion Awards 2025.

Designer of the Year

Glenn Martens for Diesel and Maison Margiela

Jonathan Anderson for Dior and JW Anderson (WINNER)

Martine Rose for Martine Rose

Miuccia Prada for Miu Miu

Rick Owens for Rick Owens

Willy Chavarria for Willy Chavarria

British Womenswear Designer of the Year

Charlotte Knowles and Alexandre Arsenault for KNWLS

Emma Chopova and Laura Lowena for Chopova Lowena

Erdem Moralıoğlu for Erdem

Sarah Burton for Givenchy (WINNER)

Simone Rocha for Simone Rocha

British Menswear Designer of the Year

Craig Green for Craig Green

Foday Dumbuya for Labrum London

Grace Wales Bonner for Wales Bonner (WINNER)

Kiko Kostadinov for Kiko Kostadinov

Nicholas Daley for Nicholas Daley

Stefan Cooke and Jake Burt for Stefan Cooke

Vanguard

Aaron Esh for Aaron Esh

Dilara Fındıkoğlu for Dilara Fındıkoğlu (WINNER)

Feben for Feben

Steve O Smith for Steve O Smith

Tolu Coker for Tolu Coker

Torishéju Dumi for Torishéju

Model of the Year

Anok Yai

Isabella Blow Award for Fashion Creator

Rei Kawakubo, Adrian Joffe and Dickon Bowden, ‘recognised for their incredible contribution to the global fashion industry through the establishment of Dover Street Market (DSM)’

Special Recognition Award

15 Years of the BFC Fashion Trust, accepted by Tania Fares

Outstanding Achievement Award

Brunello Cucinelli

25 Years of Fashion East

Lulu Kennedy and Raphaelle Moore

Special Recognition Award

Delphine Arnault

Cultural Innovator Award

Little Simz

Pandora Style Moment of the Year Award

Sam Woolf

Costume Designer of the Year Award

Kate Hawley

Posthumous Outstanding Contribution to Fashion Award

Melanie Ward

Special Recognition Award for 100 years in the UK

Chanel

