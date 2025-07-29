This walking cane by Michael Graves's office is an example of quietly accessible design that is 'intuitive, dependable, and dignified'
The new Streamline walking cane by Michael Graves is beautifully styled, designed to shape experiences while looking sleek and refined
In 2003 the late architect and designer Michael Graves became paralyzed from the chest down due to a spinal cord infection. This led him to shift his focus from architecture and industrial design to designing everyday objects for people with disabilities, as well as accessible products and furnishings.
Much like many of the ingenious products that keep his legacy alive, Michael Graves' design studio is also committed to using the power of design to improve healthcare experiences and physical accessibility for everybody, and a fitting example of this ethos is the newly-launched Streamline Cane.
The Streamline walking cane by Michael Graves Design
‘[The cane] was born directly from feedback within the Michael Graves Design community,' explains Donald Strum, president of Michael Graves Design. 'Some users who loved the comfortable derby-style grip of our Quick Fold Cane told us they didn’t need the folding mechanism and preferred something simpler. The Streamline Cane is our response, honouring those preferences by delivering a beautifully styled, non-folding cane that’s intuitive, dependable, and dignified.’
The new cane is designed with a square pole profile and comes in four colours: Slate Blue, Sage Green, Shiitake Gray, and Peppercorn Black. Like with previous cane models from the studio, it is highly functional, and is made from a non-folding aluminium construction, which is durable and lightweight.
The tips are interchangeable, so users can choose between a self-standing or an ultra slim profile, and have the option of hanging the cane over their arm or other surfaces so that two hands can be available when needed. All these functional enhancements are embodied in a silhouette that is warm and welcoming, not overly clinical or gimmicky.
‘The Streamline Cane embodies our dedication to the craft of delight. The name says it all: it was crafted for people who appreciate ease in both appearance and experience,’ shared Strum. ‘Our design philosophy is always seeking to exceed expectations with both its purpose and its personality. As an essential mobility aid, it's also a direct expression of our mission to enhance all people’s lives, regardless of age or physical ability. It’s design for everyday life.’
Design is crucial to shaping a product like this, where user experience is paramount. ‘For people who rely on mobility aids, a product’s look, feel, and usability aren’t superficial; they’re deeply personal,’ shared Strum. ‘It is designed first and foremost as a consumer product of desire; it isn't just supportive; it restores pride and independence by offering a product users actually want to be seen with because it expresses their good taste. It’s practical and emotionally resonant, a perfect example of how Michael Graves Design aims to make the ordinary extraordinary.’
The Streamline Cane will be available in mid-September 2025 on MichaelGravesDesign.com and Amazon.com, priced at $49.99.
Tianna Williams is Wallpaper’s staff writer. When she isn’t writing extensively across varying content pillars, ranging from design and architecture to travel and art, she also helps put together the daily newsletter. She enjoys speaking to emerging artists, designers and architects, writing about gorgeously designed houses and restaurants, and day-dreaming about her next travel destination.
