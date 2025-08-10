Shoreline Bespoke proposes a stunning new lightweight supercar

Shoreline Bespoke is an automotive start-up, the kind of operation usually associated with betting it large on EV powertrains. Although only a fraction of such high-tech ventures ever succeeds in the automotive sphere, Shoreline Bespoke are aiming at the enthusiast end of the market with their proposed new LM Coupe.

This elegant interpretation of a classic 60s sports prototype - shown here in renders and as a rolling chassis - was conceived and created by Shoreline’s co-founders, engineers Spencer Beckman and Kyle Krueger. We spoke to Beckman about the company’s genesis and its ambitions.

Wallpaper*: Can you tell us a bit about the background of the company and its founders?

Spencer Beckman: My co-founder Kyle and I met in 1st grade and instantly bonded through a shared love of cars. Our first joint design effort was a hand-built Lotus Seven-inspired pedal car we completed in high school. I followed with my first ground-up vehicle design for my senior year high school engineering project, while Kyle gained technical experience at a local BMW repair shop.

We spent school summers working for various race shops at Sonoma Raceway, where we developed a deep passion for vintage racing machines. We completed engineering degrees at top universities on opposite sides of the world. I was accepted into an Oxford-based startup incubator program to pursue my automaker dreams, and Kyle left Ford after co-authoring four patents to work in the aerospace industry.

In 2020, I shared a design for a new sports car inspired by our favourite vintage race cars. Feeding off each other’s enthusiasm, I moved to LA and Kyle quit his job. We began developing a car that would deliver the purity of a vintage sports prototype but last as long as a satellite in space. Thus, Shoreline was born.

W*: What are the timings for the production plans for the car and how many are you looking to make?

SB: LM Coupe Founder Edition cars are being allocated via deposit now. These cars will be the first to reach customers with first deliveries projected in late 2027 and will come with carbon ceramic brakes fitted as standard in addition to some unique perks. These vehicles are reserved with a $50,000 deposit and I'm proud to say the first year of production is already sold out. These cars will be limited production and all hand-built in California - we expect to make up to 25 cars per year.

Wallpaper*: Who shaped the car, and what were the key points of inspiration?

SB: I designed it. I've been drawing cars since I was a little kid, but the only level of formal design education I had was a summer class on automotive design from the Academy of Art in San Francisco that I took my sophomore year of high school. The LM Coupe was heavily inspired by my favourite 1960s sports prototypes: the last purpose-built racing machines you could buy from your local dealership and drive home on public roads.

I'd say my top points of inspiration were the Porsche 906, Ferrari Dino 206 SP, and the Alfa Tipo 33. But the project itself started during Covid, shortly after Gordon Murray announced the T.50 and got everyone imagining what their idea of the perfect driver's car would be. This was my version of that.

Wallpaper*: Can you tell me anything about the running gear and mechanicals?

SB: The powertrain is pretty unique in that it's a BMW motorcycle-derived straight six that we have made our own. The engine's extremely compact design, high power density, and integrated gearbox (our engine and gearbox combined weigh as much as a Porsche PDK transaxle) were crucial for our weight and power targets. In fact, motorcycle engines are closer to “racing engines” than most “road car” engines.

Sir Gordon Murray is perhaps the most notable person who saw the advantages of motorcycle engines early on; he chose a Yamaha bike engine to power his first self-designed sports car. Even at the pinnacle of automotive technology today, Czinger Vehicles utilizes a small displacement twin-turbo V8 based on two Kawasaki motorcycle engines to power their multi-million-dollar hypercar.

Wallpaper*: What do you do to the BMW engine to make it your own?

SB: While our 1.65L straight six originates from BMW Motorrad, there is a lot that sets our engine apart from the engine it's based on, and it starts with our engine development partner: Ed Pink. They will receive fresh BMW crate engines and build them to our specification by hand, just as they have for every Singer 911 Classic and Czinger 21C (cars that cost 2-4x as much as ours).

With Ed Pink we have the ideal partner in producing a high quality, durable, and incredibly powerful engine for our cars. The result of that is a naturally aspirated six-cylinder engine with a specific output in the same realm as the latest Cosworth hypercar V12s.

Wallpaper*: What about the components used?

SB: The entire car has been built using the highest quality hardware available. The hydraulic steering rack is a custom unit built by the same company who supplies FIA LMP prototype, CanAm, and NASCAR teams with their steering systems.

The brakes are sourced from AP Racing who also supply brakes for the current record-holder fastest road car on earth: the Bugatti Chiron Supersport 300+. The dampers are built-to-spec Öhlins coilovers. Like a Swiss watch, when the product is so analogue in nature, the quality of components can make or break it.

Wallpaper*: Do you have any indicators of performance?

SB: As far as performance figures go, finalized numbers will not be released until instrumented testing of pre-production models commences, but the car will have a power-to-weight ratio on par with a current 911 GT3 and one of the lowest centers of gravity of any road vehicle.

ShorelineBespoke.com, @ShorelineBespoke