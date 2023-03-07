Kohler and Samuel Ross announce collaboration
Kohler and Samuel Ross' design studio SR_A announce a collaboration set to be unveiled at Design Miami 2023, focusing on innovation in water experiences
Kohler has announced a new creative partnership with British artist and designer Samuel Ross and his industrial design studio, SR_A. Developed over the next few years, the collaboration will begin as Kohler celebrates its 150th anniversary, and will first be debuted during Design Miami 2023, with more presentations and experiences set to be unveiled throughout 2024.
The Wisconsin-based bathroom specialist is no stranger to creative collaboration, having always created special editions with artists and designers alongside its cutting-edge products. Most recently, the brand collaborated with Daniel Arsham on a 3D printed ceramic sink.
'Everyday objects can be works of art and provide delightful interactions,' says David Kohler, Chair and CEO of Kohler Co. 'This concept has always been essential in the way we innovate and design products and experiences, and it will be further elevated in our creative partnership with SR_A.'
The collaboration, Kohler continues, 'will embrace the hallmarks of Samuel Ross’ artistic approach, often avant-garde and thought-provoking.'
A pupil of the late Virgil Abloh, Ross started streetwear brand A-Cold-Wall* in 2015, and was the recipient of the Hublot Design Prize in 2019. He launched his studio, SR_A (Samuel Ross & Associates) the same year, and presented a full collection of furniture in 2021, with gallery Friedman Benda during Design Miami.
'Our collaboration celebrates Kohler’s 150-year legacy of bold moments, expert craftsmanship and pioneering innovation. What lies ahead is an elevated form of self-expression for the home,' continues Kohler.
The collaboration, Ross explains, will be based on 'developing a new language for water solutions. We believe expression, and optimism can be communicated through radical engineering, and rechallenging expectations society may have towards familiarised objects. Our intention is to democratise access to design in its purest format, using water as a vessel to transport this idea, whilst openly exploring and questioning, in a search for what’s next.'
