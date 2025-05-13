Frank Lloyd Wright’s first Los Angeles home faces closure
Frank Lloyd Wright’s Hollyhock House is the city’s first UNESCO World Heritage Site. Now amidst city budget cuts, it will face closure and its status at the risk of being delisted
In California, Hollyhock House was architect Frank Lloyd Wright’s first Los Angeles commission built between 1918 and 1921. Now the home turned museum could face closure amid cuts happening across the city.
On 21 April the mayor of Los Angeles, Karen Bass, put forward a $13.9 billion budget aiming to close a $1 billion deficit which happened due to the damage costs and tragic aftermath from the recent fires across the city. The plan includes cutting more than 1,600 city employees.
Why Frank Lloyd Wright's Hollyhock House is under threat
Hollyhock House, which is run by the city’s Department of Cultural Affairs, is currently staffed with two employees. If cuts go ahead then the property would be inoperable, therefore subsequently compromising the building’s UNESCO status.
Concerned about the cuts are The Frank Lloyd Wright Building Conservancy, who have said, ‘The eyes of the world are on the City of Los Angeles. We hope they will choose to properly steward this incredible piece of our global cultural heritage.’
In 2019, Hollyhock House became the city’s first UNESCO World Heritage Site, joining seven other Wright sites. Today it is owned by the City of Los Angeles and operated by the Department of Cultural Affairs.
The residence was designed for Aline Barnsdall, an American oil heiress, with plans to make Hollyhock a centrepiece of a 36-acre arts complex, which was only partially realised. In 1927 Barnsdall donated it to the city. The building was an ode to the scenic beauty of its context, and a beacon of California Modernism.
The building was built in Hollywood, in line with when the movie industry was emerging and becoming established in the city. Although offering Art Deco touches, the house’s facade nods to ancient Meso-America with a pyramid-like shape and flat top. Hollyhock house belongs within its movie star environment, effortlessly captivating and demanding attention.
Tianna Williams is Wallpaper*s staff writer. Before joining the team in 2023, she contributed to BBC Wales, SurfGirl Magazine, Parisian Vibe, The Rakish Gent, and Country Life, with work spanning from social media content creation to editorial. When she isn’t writing extensively across varying content pillars ranging from design, and architecture to travel, and art, she also helps put together the daily newsletter. She enjoys speaking to emerging artists, designers, and architects, writing about gorgeously designed houses and restaurants, and day-dreaming about her next travel destination.
