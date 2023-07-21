Holly Hunt toasts 40th anniversary with multifaceted new collection
Holly Hunt launches 40th-anniversary collection, dubbed ‘HH40’ and featuring furniture and lighting in collaboration with its namesake founder
‘HH40’ is a new collection of furniture and lighting by American design brand Holly Hunt, the work of the company’s creative studio and executive creative director Jo Annah Kornak in collaboration with the namesake founder, also featured among the creative entrepreneurs defining modern America in our Wallpaper* USA 300.
Featuring 18 designs, the collection comprises a sofa, lounge and dining chairs, tables, bedroom furniture, a chandelier, a pendant and sconces, all featuring architectural silhouettes handcrafted in the company’s USA-based workshops.
‘This was an extraordinary collaboration for Holly Hunt Studio,' says Kornak. 'We worked closely with Holly to transform ideas and concepts into pieces that function as a perfectly articulated detail in the story of how our clients live.’
Among the collection's highlights are the ‘Dune’ sofa and lounge chair, their design inspired by the sinuous movement of sand and their forms conceived as 'an architectural embrace'.
On the more structured end of the seating collections is the ‘Tubac’ lounge chair; described as 'a feat of engineering masquerading as a modern take on a midcentury
design', it features a sculptural anodized aluminium frame that adds lightness to the design.
The collection also includes lighting designs, namely the ‘Strata’ chandelier (a striking geometric composition) and the ‘Torus’ pendant and sconce (an exercise in translucent porcelain lighting design). Together with the more minimal ‘Prism’ sconces, the pieces offer an approach to interiors that pervades every element of a room's design.
'There is a level of freedom present in this collection, encouraging one to experiment with contrasting design styles to create an unforgettable and authentic arrangement,' adds Kornak. Among her highlights, she names the ‘Petro’ table, a small drinks table whose 'quietly dramatic design' was cast with a mould hand-carved to mimic rock formations.
'It was important to deliver a collection that is true to the Holly Hunt DNA of classic and timeless, yet sets a fresh direction for our next 40 years,' concludes the company's president Marc Szafran. 'Jo Annah, Holly and our design studio each played an important role in developing these designs. Through it all, innovation, scale, proportion, quality of materials and craftsmanship were the driving forces and continue to be what sets us apart. We want to create special pieces that are liveable and last for generations.'
