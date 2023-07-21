Holly Hunt toasts 40th anniversary with multifaceted new collection

Holly Hunt launches 40th-anniversary collection, dubbed ‘HH40’ and featuring furniture and lighting in collaboration with its namesake founder

Holly Hunt 40 anniversary collection
(Image credit: Courtesy Holly Hunt)
By Rosa Bertoli
published

‘HH40’ is a new collection of furniture and lighting by American design brand Holly Hunt, the work of the company’s creative studio and executive creative director Jo Annah Kornak in collaboration with the namesake founder, also featured among the creative entrepreneurs defining modern America in our Wallpaper* USA 300

Featuring 18 designs, the collection comprises a sofa, lounge and dining chairs, tables, bedroom furniture, a chandelier, a pendant and sconces, all featuring architectural silhouettes handcrafted in the company’s USA-based workshops. 

Holly Hunt 40 anniversary collection

‘Dune’ sofa

(Image credit: Courtesy Holly Hunt)

‘This was an extraordinary collaboration for Holly Hunt Studio,' says Kornak. 'We worked closely with Holly to transform ideas and concepts into pieces that function as a perfectly articulated detail in the story of how our clients live.’ 

Among the collection's highlights are the ‘Dune’ sofa and lounge chair, their design inspired by the sinuous movement of sand and their forms conceived as 'an architectural embrace'. 

On the more structured end of the seating collections is the ‘Tubac’ lounge chair; described as 'a feat of engineering masquerading as a modern take on a midcentury
design', it features a sculptural anodized aluminium frame that adds lightness to the design. 

Holly Hunt 40 anniversary collection

‘Tubac’ lounge chair

(Image credit: Courtesy Holly Hunt)

The collection also includes lighting designs, namely the ‘Strata’ chandelier (a striking geometric composition) and the ‘Torus’ pendant and sconce (an exercise in translucent porcelain lighting design). Together with the more minimal ‘Prism’ sconces, the pieces offer an approach to interiors that pervades every element of a room's design. 

'There is a level of freedom present in this collection, encouraging one to experiment with contrasting design styles to create an unforgettable and authentic arrangement,' adds Kornak. Among her highlights, she names the ‘Petro’ table, a small drinks table whose 'quietly dramatic design' was cast with a mould hand-carved to mimic rock formations.

Holly Hunt 40 anniversary collection

‘Dune’ sofa and ‘Caldera’ cocktail table

(Image credit: Courtesy Holly Hunt)

'It was important to deliver a collection that is true to the Holly Hunt DNA of classic and timeless, yet sets a fresh direction for our next 40 years,' concludes the company's president Marc Szafran. 'Jo Annah, Holly and our design studio each played an important role in developing these designs. Through it all, innovation, scale, proportion, quality of materials and craftsmanship were the driving forces and continue to be what sets us apart. We want to create special pieces that are liveable and last for generations.'

hollyhunt.com

Holly Hunt 40 anniversary collection

‘Torus’ pendant lamps

(Image credit: Courtesy Holly Hunt)

Holly Hunt 40 anniversary collection

‘Ripple’ side tables

(Image credit: Courtesy Holly Hunt)

Holly Hunt 40 anniversary collection

‘Eon’ bed

(Image credit: Courtesy Holly Hunt)

Holly Hunt 40 anniversary collection

‘Torus’ sconces

(Image credit: Courtesy Holly Hunt)

Holly Hunt 40 anniversary collection

‘Strata’ chandelier over ‘Deja Vu’ dining table with ‘Roswell’ dining chairs

(Image credit: Courtesy Holly Hunt)
Topics
Usa
Rosa Bertoli

Rosa Bertoli was born in Udine, Italy, and now lives in London. Since 2014, she has been the Design Editor of Wallpaper*, where she oversees design content for the print and online editions, as well as special editorial projects. Through her role at Wallpaper*, she has written extensively about all areas of design. Rosa has been speaker and moderator for various design talks and conferences including London Craft Week, Maison & Objet, The Italian Cultural Institute (London), Clippings, Zaha Hadid Design, Kartell and Frieze Art Fair. Rosa has been on judging panels for the Chart Architecture Award, the Dutch Design Awards and the DesignGuild Marks. She has written for numerous English and Italian language publications, and worked as a content and communication consultant for fashion and design brands.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸