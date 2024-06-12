A first look at Tyler, The Creator's new pastel-hued homeware collection with Parachute
Tyler, The Creator’s lifestyle brand le Fleur* teams up with Parachute to present a breezy homeware collection of pastels and prints.
Tyler, The Creator – Odd Future alumni, two-time Grammy winner and multi-hyphenate creative – is branching into something new. No stranger to endeavours outside of music, including directorial work and running his streetwear brand GOLF WANG and its spinoff, Le Fleur*, Tyler, The Creator has now walked into the world of home décor. We mean that quite literally, too. As the story goes, the rapper popped into Parachute HQ unannounced and after a long chat with founder Ariel Kaye, decided to collaborate with the luxury homeware brand on a collection of bedding, cushions, and an extremely soft pair of shearling slippers.
Tyler, The Creator unveils pastel-hued home accessories for Parachute
Le Fleur* is known for clothes and accessories that confound traditional and confining gender norms, embracing Tyler, The Creator's own personal approach to style and identity. The brand name itself is a subtle reference to his album, ‘Flowerboy’.
The preppy lifestyle brand isn't afraid to play with colour, as evidenced by its collection of nail polishes, bright knitwear and luggage lines. Yet, its latest collaboration with Parachute brings an essence of spa-like tranquillity to the textile bedding designs. The collaboration makes for an unlikely matrimony, which perfectly harmonises the bold and bright le Fleur* trademark with Parachute's laid-back allure.
Each piece is carefully crafted in Portugal from European flax, which creates a texturally soft linen that effortlessly moves with the body. Titled ‘Digi Leopard Linens’, the collection includes pillowcases, shams, sheets, duvet cover sets, and Venice sets (a Parachute signature that has everything that's needed for a bed upgrade). With an added le Fleur* touch, the collection is garnished in its signature camo print, which is adapted into pastels in the shades Jade, Geneva Blue and Blonde.
To accompany these gentle hues and playful textures, the California duo also crafted varying statement pieces including a ‘Shearling Sphere Pillow’, slide-on shearling wool slippers and an ‘Alpaca Wool Throw’, all of which come in le Fleur's Geneva Blue. A breezy collection to get lost in.
golflefleur.com
parachutehome.com/le-fleur
Tianna Williams is the Editorial Executive at Wallpaper*. Before joining the team in 2023, she has contributed to BBC Wales, Ford UK, SurfGirl Magazine, and Parisian Vibe, with work spanning from social media content creation to editorial. Now, her role covers writing across varying content pillars for Wallpaper*.
