Fernanda Dovigi creates a plush Aspen mountain chalet

Brazilian-Canadian creative Fernanda Dovigi started designing interiors in 2012 in Muskoka, Ontario, soon moving on to private yachts and residences in Whistler and the Bahamas. Now she’s added her unique touch to her own Aspen mountain chalet, on the Colorado resort's prestigious Willoughby Way.

Inside Fernanda Dovigi’s Aspen mountain chalet

The terrace is furnished with pieces by Spanish outdoor specialist Kettal, including a ‘Molo’ sofa by Rodolfo Dordoni, ‘Vimini’ and ‘Vieques’ coffee tables by Patricia Urquiola, and an ‘Objects’ pouf by Emiliana Design. The antique bowl with incised combed lines is from Maison Gerard, while the large green vessel (right) is by Devin Wilde (Image credit: Photography: Stephen Kent Johnson. Art direction: Michael Reynolds)

Originally two separate sites that were first combined in 2010, the newly renovated 22,000 sq ft home includes a main residence and separate guest house on a 4.5-acre plot, and boasts views of Independence Pass, Aspen Mountain, Highlands, Buttermilk and Mount Sopris.

A pair of ‘Clifford’ armchairs and ottomans by Pierre Yovanovitch. On the ‘Prism’ tables by David/Nicolas, from Gallotti & Radice, is a ‘Raku Moon Jar 1’ by Jaume Roige from Les Ateliers Courbet (Image credit: Photography: Stephen Kent Johnson. Art direction: Michael Reynolds)

With the help of architect Charles Cunniffe and Hansen Construction, Dovigi has made the most of the property’s 11 bedrooms and soaring ceilings. ‘The inspiration for this project was to create a warm and cosy environment with oversized furniture that is designed to lounge after a long day of skiing or mountain sports activities in the summer,’ explains Dovigi.

Sebastião Salgado’s Serra Peladas Gold Mine, State of Para, Brazil, 1986, hangs above a ‘Khroma’ console by Pascal Michalon, for Atelier Linne, from Holly Hunt Studio. The stoneware bowl is by Brad Miller from Harvey Preston Gallery, while the Khmer Torso is from Throckmorton Fine Art. On the floor is a ‘Mayapan’ conover pot from Dobrinka Salzman (Image credit: Photography: Stephen Kent Johnson. Art direction: Michael Reynolds)

‘One of the most interesting architectural features of the house is that the windows and doors are made out of solid copper,’ she continues. ‘They were painted over, so I had them all restored so they could be exposed. Copper is often not used in extreme weather because they patina but in Aspen, due to the very dry weather, they stay in perfect condition all year round.’

Hung above the ‘Sublime’ bed by Barbara Barry is Confrontation, 1999, by George Condo, while at its foot is a ‘Channel’ bench by McGuire Furniture. The ‘Sorbet’ table lamps are by Humbert & Poyet for Pouenat, while the ‘Triad’ chair, far right, is by Pieter Maes from Les Ateliers Courbet (Image credit: Photography: Stephen Kent Johnson. Art direction: Michael Reynolds)

Hailing from a family of artists, Dovigi has an impressive art collection that is displayed throughout the residence and includes artworks by Sebastião Salgado, Richard Prince and Andreas Gursky. She’s also selected contemporary pieces by leading designers such as Pierre Yovanovitch and Kelly Wearstler.

Fernanda Dovigi wears a tweed jacket by Balenciaga and suede boots by Gabriela Hearst. The ‘Triad’ chair is by Pieter Maes from Les Ateliers Courbet (Image credit: Photography: Stephen Kent Johnson. Art direction: Michael Reynolds)

Another key element is the surrounding nature, perfectly framed by the floor-to-ceiling windows. The mountain views are best admired from the living room nook, and the principal bedroom, says Dovigi. ‘When the trees are heavy with snow on a sunny day it really feels magical.’

@fmddesign

Contemporary glass sculptures by Michela Cattai, from Maison Gerard, and a ceramic bowl by Chris Gustin from Harvey Preston Gallery are displayed on the ‘Evan’ dining table with a custom Dedalus marble top by Emmemobili (Image credit: Photography: Stephen Kent Johnson. Art direction: Michael Reynolds)

Geometric metal side tables by Gabrielle Shelton, from R + Company, and a ceramic vase from Harvey Preston Gallery (Image credit: Photography: Stephen Kent Johnson. Art direction: Michael Reynolds)

In the playroom hangs Carrara Marble Quarries, Carbonera Quarry #2, Carrara, Italy, 2016, by Edward Burtynsky. The ‘Ceto’ floor lamp is by Ross Gardam; the ‘Pack’ sofa by Francesco Binfare from Edra, the ‘Lawson’ ottoman by Minotti, and the ‘Loll 09’ armchair and ottoman by Paola Navone (Image credit: Photography: Stephen Kent Johnson. Art direction: Michael Reynolds)

The main living is furnished with a pair of ‘Alexander’ sofas by Minotti and ‘Milano’ revolving bergere armchairs by Paola Navone. On the ‘Satellite’ tables by Holly Hunt Studio are ‘Ray’ marble bowls by Grégoire De Lafforest from The Future Perfect, and Cloud Vessel, an artwork by Chris Gustin from Donzella (Image credit: Photography: Stephen Kent Johnson. Art direction: Michael Reynolds)

A ‘Gem Ring’ chandelier by Giopato & Coombes hangs above a Cloud Vessel by Chris Gustin from Harvey Preston Gallery, and a ‘MR’ dining table with Gre Ceppo stone by Emmemobili (Image credit: Photography: Stephen Kent Johnson. Art direction: Michael Reynolds)