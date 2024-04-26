Fernanda Dovigi creates a plush Aspen mountain chalet
Fernanda Dovigi’s revamped Aspen mountain chalet brings contemporary art and design to après-ski
Brazilian-Canadian creative Fernanda Dovigi started designing interiors in 2012 in Muskoka, Ontario, soon moving on to private yachts and residences in Whistler and the Bahamas. Now she’s added her unique touch to her own Aspen mountain chalet, on the Colorado resort's prestigious Willoughby Way.
Inside Fernanda Dovigi’s Aspen mountain chalet
Originally two separate sites that were first combined in 2010, the newly renovated 22,000 sq ft home includes a main residence and separate guest house on a 4.5-acre plot, and boasts views of Independence Pass, Aspen Mountain, Highlands, Buttermilk and Mount Sopris.
With the help of architect Charles Cunniffe and Hansen Construction, Dovigi has made the most of the property’s 11 bedrooms and soaring ceilings. ‘The inspiration for this project was to create a warm and cosy environment with oversized furniture that is designed to lounge after a long day of skiing or mountain sports activities in the summer,’ explains Dovigi.
‘One of the most interesting architectural features of the house is that the windows and doors are made out of solid copper,’ she continues. ‘They were painted over, so I had them all restored so they could be exposed. Copper is often not used in extreme weather because they patina but in Aspen, due to the very dry weather, they stay in perfect condition all year round.’
Hailing from a family of artists, Dovigi has an impressive art collection that is displayed throughout the residence and includes artworks by Sebastião Salgado, Richard Prince and Andreas Gursky. She’s also selected contemporary pieces by leading designers such as Pierre Yovanovitch and Kelly Wearstler.
Another key element is the surrounding nature, perfectly framed by the floor-to-ceiling windows. The mountain views are best admired from the living room nook, and the principal bedroom, says Dovigi. ‘When the trees are heavy with snow on a sunny day it really feels magical.’
Léa Teuscher is a Sub-Editor at Wallpaper*. A former travel writer and production editor, she joined the magazine over a decade ago, and has been sprucing up copy and attempting to write clever headlines ever since. Having spent her childhood hopping between continents and cultures, she’s a fan of all things travel, art and architecture. She has written three Wallpaper* City Guides on Geneva, Strasbourg and Basel.
