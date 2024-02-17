Jeffrey Gibson’s bold works and sculptures dream of a better world

A juxtaposition of references and materials unite in Jeffrey Gibson’s current exhibition at Stephen Friedman gallery, London, spanning large scale pieces and mixed media works.

Throughout runs Gibson’s distinctive play on bold geometric patterns, his Choctaw-Cherokee heritage reflected in abstract arrangements directly inspired by the North American Indigenous aesthetic. ‘It explores the breadth of his practice: paintings on panel, paintings on paper, beaded sculptures and punching bags,’ says Friedman on Gibson’s multi-faceted approach. ‘This show has it all and demonstrates a vast range of techniques, including those found in - and inspired by - North American Indigenous craft. Jeffrey uses these materials and methods to explore overlooked narratives whilst simultaneously embracing marginalised identities.’

Installation view: ‘Jeffrey Gibson: DREAMING OF HOW IT’S MEANT TO BE’, Stephen Friedman Gallery, London (2024). Courtesy Stephen Friedman Gallery, London and New York. Photo by Lucy Dawkins (Image credit: Jeffrey Gibson x Stephen Friedman)

Gibson celebrates the process of making in works with visible markings which emphasise textural layerings and the tactility of beadwork. ‘The new hyper-visible mixed media works are incredibly expressive; layers of paint are slowly built up and gestural brush strokes are juxtaposed with geometric shapes and patterns,’ adds Friedman. ‘This allows the viewer to experience the structure of the work, reflecting the ways in which periods of history are built upon to create his works.’

Jeffrey Gibson, 'TOO MUCH LOVE', 2023. Found punching bag, expanding foam, acrylic felt, glass beads, tin jingles, nylon fringe and artificial sinew, 228 x 48 x 48cm (89 3/4 x 18 7/8 x 18 7/8in). Copyright Jeffrey Gibson. Courtesy the artist and Stephen Friedman Gallery, London and New York. Photo by Max Yawney (Image credit: Jeffrey Gibson x Stephen Friedman)

The forms of bigger pieces cut determinedly opaque silhouettes, with beaded sculptures created from stacked bone pipes eschewing distinctive cultural undertones to suggest an open future. The utopian possibilities link back to the exhibition’s title, Dreaming Of How It’s Meant To Be. ‘ Dreaming can often seem like a privilege,’ Gibson says. ‘Through our dreams, we're able to envision a different reality, and that's an idea that I've approached with this body of work and by incorporating vintage objects—like a form of dreaming, Indigenous design employs symbols, in addition to abstraction, as a strategy to visualise what happens next. In challenging times, dreams are our ability to imagine in a way that’s not compromised.’

Installation view: ‘Jeffrey Gibson: DREAMING OF HOW IT’S MEANT TO BE’, Stephen Friedman Gallery, London (2024). Courtesy Stephen Friedman Gallery, London and New York. Photo by Lucy Dawkins (Image credit: Jeffrey Gibson x Stephen Friedman)

‘Jeffrey is renowned for his thoughtful and deeply-rooted practice that combines the historic and traditional with contemporary references,’ Friedman says. ‘Excerpts of text and phrases can be seen throughout the works and these are often inspired by popular music song lyrics and poetry. The neon colours and geometric patterns in his paintings are inspired by modern design, and by the artist’s Indigenous heritage.’

Jeffrey Gibson: DREAMING OF HOW IT'S MEANT TO BE at Stephen Friedman until 24 February 2024

