Jeffrey Gibson’s bold works and sculptures dream of a better world
Jeffrey Gibson exhibits his work at Stephen Friedman gallery, London, with ‘Dreaming Of How It’s Meant To Be’ currently on show ahead of Gibson’s representation of the United States at the upcoming 60th International Art Exhibition, La Biennale di Venezia
A juxtaposition of references and materials unite in Jeffrey Gibson’s current exhibition at Stephen Friedman gallery, London, spanning large scale pieces and mixed media works.
Throughout runs Gibson’s distinctive play on bold geometric patterns, his Choctaw-Cherokee heritage reflected in abstract arrangements directly inspired by the North American Indigenous aesthetic. ‘It explores the breadth of his practice: paintings on panel, paintings on paper, beaded sculptures and punching bags,’ says Friedman on Gibson’s multi-faceted approach. ‘This show has it all and demonstrates a vast range of techniques, including those found in - and inspired by - North American Indigenous craft. Jeffrey uses these materials and methods to explore overlooked narratives whilst simultaneously embracing marginalised identities.’
Gibson celebrates the process of making in works with visible markings which emphasise textural layerings and the tactility of beadwork. ‘The new hyper-visible mixed media works are incredibly expressive; layers of paint are slowly built up and gestural brush strokes are juxtaposed with geometric shapes and patterns,’ adds Friedman. ‘This allows the viewer to experience the structure of the work, reflecting the ways in which periods of history are built upon to create his works.’
The forms of bigger pieces cut determinedly opaque silhouettes, with beaded sculptures created from stacked bone pipes eschewing distinctive cultural undertones to suggest an open future. The utopian possibilities link back to the exhibition’s title, Dreaming Of How It’s Meant To Be. ‘ Dreaming can often seem like a privilege,’ Gibson says. ‘Through our dreams, we're able to envision a different reality, and that's an idea that I've approached with this body of work and by incorporating vintage objects—like a form of dreaming, Indigenous design employs symbols, in addition to abstraction, as a strategy to visualise what happens next. In challenging times, dreams are our ability to imagine in a way that’s not compromised.’
‘Jeffrey is renowned for his thoughtful and deeply-rooted practice that combines the historic and traditional with contemporary references,’ Friedman says. ‘Excerpts of text and phrases can be seen throughout the works and these are often inspired by popular music song lyrics and poetry. The neon colours and geometric patterns in his paintings are inspired by modern design, and by the artist’s Indigenous heritage.’
Jeffrey Gibson: DREAMING OF HOW IT'S MEANT TO BE at Stephen Friedman until 24 February 2024
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Hannah Silver is the Art, Culture, Watches & Jewellery Editor of Wallpaper*. Since joining in 2019, she has overseen offbeat design trends and in-depth profiles, and written extensively across the worlds of culture and luxury. She enjoys meeting artists and designers, viewing exhibitions and conducting interviews on her frequent travels.
-
The origins of festival culture and its designs explored in new MK&G retrospective
The Museum für Kunst und Gewerbe Hamburg (MK&G) presents ‘Ready To Party’, an exhibition focused entirely on the design of global celebrations and their ancient origins (until 25 August 2024)
By Tianna Williams Published
-
This contemporary Kilmacolm home centres on an enchanting garden to be discovered
The Pond House in Kilmacolm, Scotland, is designed by Technique Architecture and Design, and offers panoramic garden views and contrasting colourful details
By Tianna Williams Published
-
Nicklas Skovgaard is the Copenhagen-based designer spearheading a 1980s fashion revival
Chosen by Wallpaper* in January as a fashion star to watch, Scarlett Conlon travels to Copenhagen to meet Nicklas Skovgaard, an on-rise-designer whose warped partywear is inspired by outré 1980s style codes
By Scarlett Conlon Published