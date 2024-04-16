David Lynch presents 'A Thinking Room' at the Salone del Mobile
Here's a first look at the David Lynch Salone del Mobile 2024 installation, a cinematic experience within the fair curated by Antonio Monda
Visitors at Salone del Mobile 2024 can expect a new cinematic experience. The revered director David Lynch — known for cult films like Mulholland Drive, Inland Empire and Wild at Heart — has designed an exhibition entitled 'Interiors by David Lynch. A Thinking Room' on the grounds of the Rho Fiera. The exhibition marks a new kind of venture for the Oscar-winning auteur, but according to it curator, Antonio Monda, the New York University film professor and former artistic director of the Rome Film Festival, it’s not totally out of the blue.
'Interiors by David Lynch. A Thinking Room' at Salone del Mobile 2024
'A few years earlier I presented Lynch the lifetime achievement award at the Rome Film Festival, and when I visited him in Los Angeles I found him polishing a desk. I asked him, what are you doing? And he told me he designs furniture now,' recounts Monda. 'So when the Salone del Mobile invited me to commission a filmmaker for this special event, I knew he was the real deal.'
Lynch’s casual carpentry hobby led him to design a full-scale installation at the fair. Inside each of the two 'Thinking Rooms,' a single armchair is surrounded by thick curtains made of blue velvet — a nod to Lynch’s 1986 film Blue Velvet. 'At the beginning, there was only one big armchair inside the room. And I realised it was exactly like an image from one of his films,' says Monda of the scenography.
Above the chair, a series of brass tubes rise towards a curving gold ceiling. While around the perimeter, screens playing abstract videos act like portals to the outside world. According to Monda, Lynch posits the installation as a moment of respite and reflection from the frenetic pace outside on the Fiera floor. To construct the sets, Monda and Lynch worked with the set builders at Milan’s Piccolo Teatro.
'This the first time that I do these kinds of things and it was a lot of fun,' Monda reflects on the project. 'Because you see how the mind of an artist works with a different form of expression. You’re accustomed to seeing how Lynch works when he does a film like Blue Velvet or a show like Twin Peaks, but now his creativity, his talent and his vision are channelled into furniture.' However, Lynch was adamant that his new foray into design exists separately from his film career. 'He wants to keep it separated,' relays Monday. 'He has said that this has nothing to do with his films.'
'Interiors by David Lynch. A Thinking Room' at Salone del Mobile 2024 will be located at Pavilions 5 and 7 in the Rho Fiera from 16 to 21 April 2024
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Laura May Todd, Wallpaper's Milan Editor, based in the city, is a Canadian-born journalist covering design, architecture and style. She regularly contributes to a range of international publications, including T: The New York Times Style Magazine, Architectural Digest, Elle Decor, Azure and Sight Unseen, and is about to publish a book on Italian interiors.
-
Riva El-Iseo is the legendary boat builder’s first fully-electric motor yacht
The Riva El-Iseo electric speedboat blends classic Italian lines with a silent, powerful and zero-emission powertrain
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Technogym Home Bench 40 ways: designers interpret the home exercise classic
Technogym marks its 40 anniversary with 40 special editions of its Home Bench created in collaboration with international creatives
By Rosa Bertoli Published
-
AHEC presents new works in American maple as part of the Wallpaper* Class of ’24
The American Hardwood Export Council takes part in the Wallpaper* Class of ’24 exhibition at Triennale Milano during Salone del Mobile (16-21 April 2024), presenting new pieces by Parti and Giles Tettey Nartey in American hard maple
By Rosa Bertoli Published
-
Technogym Home Bench 40 ways: designers interpret the home exercise classic
Technogym marks its 40 anniversary with 40 special editions of its Home Bench created in collaboration with international creatives
By Rosa Bertoli Published
-
AHEC presents new works in American maple as part of the Wallpaper* Class of ’24
The American Hardwood Export Council takes part in the Wallpaper* Class of ’24 exhibition at Triennale Milano during Salone del Mobile (16-21 April 2024), presenting new pieces by Parti and Giles Tettey Nartey in American hard maple
By Rosa Bertoli Published
-
Minotti presents Giampiero Tagliaferri’s Supermoon sofa at Salone Del Mobile 2024
Minotti brings its new Supermoon collection to Salone del Mobile 2024, with a unique blend of Milanese and Californian aesthetics
By Jasper Spires Published
-
Ikea introduces its first gaming furniture collection
Brännboll is the first Ikea gaming furniture collection, unveiled during Milan Design Week 2024 and designed to swiftly transform a domestic space into a gamer’s paradise
By Jasper Spires Published
-
Wallpaper* Class of '24 exhibition now open at Triennale Milano
Wallpaper* Class of '24 exhibition at Triennale spotlights international emerging talent in furniture and product design, with the support of AHEC and SNOW (until 21 April 2024)
By Rosa Bertoli Published
-
New Mater tables by Patricia Urquiola are made from recycled coffee beans
The Alder collection of tables by Patricia Urquiola for Mater make their debut at Milan Design Week 2024, and are made of a specially-developed material made from recycled coffee beans
By Rosa Bertoli Published
-
Formafantasma’s new collection explores nostalgia and the queer identity
Formafantasma present 'La Casa Dentro' at Fondazione ICA Milano (until 19 July 2024), where they draw inspiration from the domestic sphere and their own nostalgic perceptions of home
By Laura May Todd Published
-
India Mahdavi’s experimental and colourful tiles redefine interior paradigms
India Mahdavi is Japanese brand Alternative Artefacts Danto's first collaborator. At Milan Design Week 2024, they present a collection of tiles which reflect on history and inspires future interiors
By Danielle Demetriou Published