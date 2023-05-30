‘I will be living in it’: Sofia Coppola unites with Barrie on a collection inspired by her personal style

American filmmaker Sofia Coppola is responsible for some of Hollywood’s most memorable fashion moments – whether the glimpse of a discarded Converse boot among the otherwise Rococo stylings of Marie Antoinette, the girlish babydoll dresses of the Virgin Suicides, or the outré, label-heavy 2000s wardrobe of The Bling Ring, clothing has always been central to Coppola’s distinct directorial vision.

Coppola’s own wardrobe is also well-documented – her insouciant personal style is informed by her close relationships with designers and houses, most famously Marc Jacobs and Chanel – an expertise she brings to a new collaboration with historic Scottish knitwear brand Barrie. Revealed today (30 May 2023) and arriving in stores this November, the collaboration began with Coppola’s own love of Barrie’s cashmere pieces and offers ’the ideal wardrobe for work, travel, and leisure... [for a reflection of] Sofia’s own unique style.’

Sofia Coppola is collaborating with Scottish knitwear house Barrie

(Image credit: © Margaret Qualley/Barrie )

The pieces were designed alongside Barrie’s French creative director Augustin Dol-Maillot and are largely yet to be revealed, though an accompanying portrait of Coppola – photographed by actress Margaret Quallery – sees her reclining on a sofa wearing a simple Barrie + Sofia Coppola pullover and jeans. ‘I’ve always been fascinated by Sofia’s precision in terms of looks and attitude. She always finds the perfect balance between timeless pieces and a modern silhouette,’ he says. ‘The collaboration seeks to achieve this same effect by focusing on the tiny details that transform apparently simple pieces to make them timeless and desirable at the same time.’

The House of Barrie was founded in 1903 in the Scottish town of Hawick, which is historically known for its cashmere and wool mills. To this day, every piece is assembled by hand with skills and machinery which have been passed through generations. In 2012, Chanel – which was already a longstanding client – acquired Barrie and initiated it as one of its Métiers d’Art houses (the name for the various artisans and craftspeople that Chanel unites with on its collections). Dol-Maillot, who previously worked with Chanel with Karl Lagerfeld and Virginie Viard, was made creative director in 2018.

‘I’m a big fan of Barrie, I love the great quality of their cashmere knitwear that I wear over and over again,’ says Coppola. ‘Their pieces are really timeless, easy, with beautiful details. It was so fun to work with Augustin and the Barrie team and imagine my dream pieces: the idea of a travel wardrobe that works together, that is cosy and chic. I love what Barrie has done, I will be living in them this winter.’

‘I have always considered Sofia’s elegance to have that special touch which makes it relaxed and comfortable, yet so stylish,’ adds Dol-Maillot. ‘To me, this is exactly what the Barrie DNA is made of, and this collaboration is the dream opportunity to embody that.’

barrie.com