Heath Ceramics’ colourful new collection puts summer on the table
California’s Heath Ceramics celebrates 75th anniversary with ‘Flow State’ summer seasonal collection of tableware and accessories
Recognised by its sturdy profile that strikes a note of refinement while still being deliciously robust to the touch, Heath Ceramics’ dinnerware, tableware, tiles and home accessories have become a staple in discerning American households since its founder Edith Heath established her namesake company in 1948.
Celebrating 75 years of Heath Ceramics
The Californian brand celebrates its 75th birthday in 2023 with the unveiling of its Summer Seasonal collection, named ‘Flow State’, as much a testament to its founder’s legacy, as it is to the work of its current stewards, Robin Petrovic and Catherine Bailey, who took over the helm in 2003.
Filled with rich, sun-faded tones that range from cyan and avocado to pale lemon and bone tones, the collection epitomises the way Heath has preserved its heritage while simultaneously moving forward by expressing and defining a creative and contemporary signature.
‘We’ve always found a path forward by staying true to who we are. A local manufacturing company driven by design and craft and the desire to connect directly with our community,’ say Petrovic and Bailey, while reflecting on their two decades shepherding this American legacy brand.
‘We’ve learned to stay focused on this, take creative risks, but only if they stay true to who we are. We’ve learned that growth and scale can distract and suck out the soul of a place/company.’
Celebrating 75 years sees the company take the opportunity to collaborate with creative kinsmen, such as: the Maine textile company Swan’s Island; the textile weaver Studiopetró and artist Carla Fernandez, both fellow San Franciscans; the British aluminium tray maker Kaymet, which was founded in 1947, just a year before Edith founded Heath; the graphics studio House Industries; and textile artist Carolina Jiminez.
The result is a multi-layered showcase that spans placemats, blankets, tiles and wall-hangings. On the Heath front, ceramic trays, vessels and plates have been washed in multiple hues to create an eye-catching, gestural pattern that nods to the hand that made them.
‘The technique we used for this collection was developed at Heath in the 1970s: pouring glazes across a second quality plate to create a landscape effect (and thus a special art piece) represents a kind of resourceful and creative approach to problem solving that is still at the heart of what we do today,’ the duo reflect.
‘We bring the same lean and creative mindset to everything we do. Like the glaze flowing across the pieces in this collection, we’re finding the balance between the ways our materials choose to behave and setting an intentional result.’
Pei-Ru Keh is the US Editor at Wallpaper*. Born and raised in Singapore, she has been a New Yorker since 2013. Pei-Ru has held various titles at Wallpaper* since she joined in 2007. She currently reports on design, art, architecture, fashion, beauty and lifestyle happenings in the United States, both in print and digitally. Pei-Ru has taken a key role in championing diversity and representation within Wallpaper's content pillars and actively seeks out stories that reflect a wide range of perspectives. She lives in Brooklyn with her husband and two children, and is currently learning how to drive.
